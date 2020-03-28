The two public school districts in Wilson County — and their teachers — are taking extraordinary steps to try to ensure learning is still occurring despite the closure of all schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The charge was for every teacher to reach out to every student in their class,” said Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright. “We’ve had a lot of trauma across the district. The message is we’re here, we care and we’ll get through this together.’
Wright said she doubts school will be back in session this semester.
“I would be surprised if school resumed this (school) year,” Wright said. “I’m looking at the stats and data (concerning the COVID-19 spread). I might be wrong.”
Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson was more optimistic.
“I certainly hope that we can come back to school,” he said in a text message. “It would be advantageous to everyone if we could resume the school year and have an appropriate closure at the end of May.”
That lack of closure is one of the many issues Wright is concerned about. High school seniors are facing the loss of many traditional rites of passage, including prom and graduation ceremonies. Wright said it is doubtful Middle Tennessee State University will be able to host commencements, as it has in the past.
“You might not have a graduation ceremony in May. It may be in July,” she said. “Who’s to say you can’t have a prom in June or July.”
And, she is part of a working group at the state Department of Education that is working with colleges and universities to make sure what’s happening doesn’t hurt students’ chances at higher education.
“We already have a historical record for each student,” she said.
“We know if they’re on track, we can predict if they’re going to graduate on time.”
Wright cited the district’s graduation rate of over 95%.
“Our students are getting assurances they’re on track,” she said. “For those who are struggling, we have already been working with them. We’ve got maybe a handful of kids at each school that are on the margin, and they have a teacher working with them.”
Remote Education
Both districts are encouraging and practicing distance learning through technology.
In the LSSD, which goes through eighth grade, every student in grades six and up has a Chromebook computer, according to Pam Sample, LSSD’s director of teaching and learning. Students in grades three through five, have Chromebooks assigned to them, and the district is trying to make those available to take home.
“Every teacher is communicating a minimum of two times a week with their students,” Sample said. “They are providing an opportunity for learning and reinforcing what they’ve already taught.”
Morgan Wolfe, a first-grade teacher at Byars Dowdy Elementary School, is using a variety of methods to stay in touch with her students and their parents.
“I think it’s going very well,” she said. “I have good contact with my parents.”
She has started teaching lesson through Zoom, a video conferencing service, and has created a YouTube channel.
“Most of my students have access to a phone or a tablet,” Wolfe said. “The kids like to see my face because I’ve been a constant in their lives.”
Both school districts have multiple resources on their websites and on individual school websites, but of course those rely on students having internet access and computers.
“We do not have equitable distribution of devices across the county,” Wright said. “Some areas don’t have access and some have spotty internet.”
The district is working on setting up Wi-Fi hot spots that will allow students to access the internet. For those without computers, Wright pointed out that most of today’s cellphones are actually powerful computers that can be used to access online resources.
In the LSSD, Sample said about 20% of students do not have Wi-Fi or internet access. Because of that, the district is trying to make packets of paper classwork available.
“We’re very proactive is our district and we have strong intervention programs,” Sample said. “We’ll come back and see where those gaps are.”
What parents can do
There are multiple ways parents can help their children through this situation, the educators said.
Sample said it’s important for parents to read to or with their kids, and to make everyday activities an opportunity for learning.
“Take the time to especially read with children. Don’t get frustrated or overwhelmed with what’s available,” she said. “Include math into cooking supper. Divide brownies into fractions.”
Wright urged parents to be sensitive to what they say in front of their children and to be patient. She is confident children will come through this fine.
“Learning takes place all the time,” she said. “This is not going to take children backwards. Children are very resilient.
“I want to reassure everybody that we are going to take care of our students and we’re going to take care of our staff,” Wright said. “This is super stressful for them. Be patient with each other, we’re all working hard.”
Speaking for her colleagues, Wolfe said, “All of the teachers at these schools miss our kids more than anybody would think. We love them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.