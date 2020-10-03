The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces it is awarding scholarships to 328 individual students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States.
A total of $742,000 is being awarded to students from 101 different scholarship funds within The Community Foundation.
The students are attending 147 unique colleges and universities from 29 states, with eight international students from Canada.
“The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “This year we are honored to help hundreds more improve their futures, and the futures of their families, through the transformation offered by an education.”
The recipients from Wilson County are:
• Macy V. Lee of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend Tennessee Technological University.
• Carson E. Shipley of Mt. Juliet, from Mt. Juliet High School, received the Cynthia and Alan Baran Fine Arts and Music Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
• Hunter T. Sawyer of Lebanon, from Wilson Central High School, received the Genesco Scholarship and John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
• Ira M. Ballard of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend the University of Tennessee.
• John W. Poston of Watertown, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
• Jordan W. Poch of Wausau, Wisconsin, from Athens High School, received the CoreCivic Scholarship to attend Northcentral Technical College.
• Mason Baines of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend Tennessee Technological University.
• Alex D. Queen of Milton, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
• Bailey A. Meacham of Old Hickory, from St. Cecelia Academy, received the Regina Higdon Scholarship to attend St. Cecelia Academy.
• Carson E. Coward of Mt. Juliet, from Wilson Central High School, received the John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend Lipscomb University.
• Janna M. Abdou-Rahma of Lebanon, from Smith County High School, received the Pauline LaFon Gore Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
• Lenora P. Upchurch of Lebanon, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Oxford College of Emory University.
• Madeline E. Walker of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend Maryville College.
• Misste Y. Giles of Lebanon, from Pine Bluff High School, received the John A. Cloud Memorial Scholarship to attend Cumberland University.
• ReAnna L. Davenport of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Buddy Pierce and Maggie P. Speight Scholarship for the Arts to attend Belmont University.
• Sydney M. Murrell of Watertown, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
• Tiara N. Kinkacha of Mt. Juliet, from McGavock High School, received the Edna L. Martin Scholarship, the JubiLee Scholarship, and the Women’s Club of Nashville Scholarship Endowment to attend Austin Peay State University.
