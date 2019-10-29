Kim Peacock of Mt. Juliet hopes her story, published this year as "Victorious Heart: Finding Hope and Healing After a Devastating Loss," will help others who have lost loved ones.
The book details the loss of her oldest daughter Nicole, in 1998, when Nicole was 17-years-old and the grief that Peacock subsequently went through.
Peacock was not a writer by trade, but after the loss of her daughter, she realized that many people were dealing with grief and wanted to write something to help others overcome grief.
"We lost our daughter 20 years ago. She was a very loving person and after she passed away I realized there are a lot of hurting and invisible people," Peacock said. "I wanted to follow in her legacy of loving people so that's why I decided to write the book and help people manage their grief."
Peacock says grief is not linear, and every grieving person has a different experience.
"The biggest thing people can take away from the book is that you aren't alone and you aren't crazy in your grieving," Peacock said. "When you're in grief, sometimes you feel like you're not grieving well. People will realize as they read that there are parts in my book that resonate with the grief journey that they're on."
Peacock included a section called "Grief Notes" at the end of each chapter that summarizes tips for dealing with birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and anything else that may be difficult when grieving.
At the end of the book, there is a section called "Loving Them Well," which to help people with grieving friends and
Peacock says one tip she can offer without spoiling her book is to stop comparing grief.
"Don't compare your grief with anyone else's," Peacock said. "Understand that it's OK to grieve in your own specific way that helps bring healing to your heart."
The name of the book, "Victorious Heart," came from a bookmark Peacock received right after Nicole's passing.
"A friend of ours gave us a bookmark that had her name on the top, and under her name, it said "Victorious Heart," which is what her name means," Peacock said. "That phrase planted a seed in my heart and I told myself that was how I want to live. Those are great words to describe Nicole. She lived victoriously with everything she did."
Peacock says she feels inspired by her daughter and by the phrase "Victorious Heart."
"I have to choose every day to be victorious in my grief and not let my grief destroy my heart," Peacock said. "Grief is a personal journey. But you're going to make it. You're not alone."
Peacock says she gives credit to Wilson County, which has been her home for five years, for the support and praise she's received since publishing the book.
"I have been so supported by Wilson County. They're my biggest advocates," Peacock said. "When somebody in the community experiences the loss of a child or a parent, the people at my church are the first ones to hand them a copy of my book. This area is very family-oriented, so I feel very supported in what I do and Wilson County continues to rally around me."
Peacock's book is available online and in bookstores. For more information, go to wildvictoriousheart.com.
