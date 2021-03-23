With passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, individuals around the country could expect the first government pandemic assistance of the new administration. For folks in Wilson County, the stimulus is stirring mixed emotions.
For one Lebanon homeowner, it’s a welcome windfall of cash. Andrew Pulley moved to Lebanon after his home in Mt. Juliet was destroyed by the tornado last year. “It’s been a trying year for us,” he said.
Looking for room for his horses, he moved out to a property that afforded him more space. He was excited to get his stimulus check because it would help with his upkeep costs for the horses as well as a repair or two on his home.
For some Wilson County residents, the allure of $1,400 was lost in the bigger picture of what they package might cost the country.
Rich Clark and his wife Paula McDonnell own Square Market Home Decor in Lebanon. Tuesday, Clark said he felt like the $1.9 trillion package spent money “where it didn’t need to.”
“I’m in favor of people in need getting the help they need,” said Clark. But, he was worried individuals and corporations that don’t need help would get a share. “There is so much pork spending in there,” he said.
Other Lebanon business owners, like Chris Cox of Split Bean Coffee Roasters, said he was happy to get the stimulus so he could put the money back into his business.
Federal aid has helped Cox throughout the pandemic. For instance, with the Paycheck Protection Program, Cox was able to retain all of his employees. He also used additional stimulus funds to remodel his coffee shop to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
For Todd Stephens of Demeter’s Common, the stimulus also represents a chance to inject some capital into his business. “If we had younger ones, that money would be going towards backpacks, diapers or baby formula. Since all ours are older, it’s about saving money and reinvesting.”
Saving this money for a rainy day seems to be a common thread around Wilson County.
Labraunya Horton works for Wilson County’s Finance Department. Horton, a self-described “saver,” said that she wants to prepare for the unexpected.
“This past year, we stopped going to restaurants and started using delivery services from restaurant and grocery stores,” Horton said. “Setting aside some additional funds will help us offset those costs.”
Horton’s husband, Chris, has other plans. He’s using his money for improvements to his truck, like a new liner for his bed. Horton said she didn’t mind her husband using the money for the upgrade.
