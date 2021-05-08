Wilson County’s budget committee cleared the way for a major industrial development which would bring over 1,000 jobs to the area.
During a budget committee meeting on Thursday, G.C. Hixson, joint economic and community development board executive director, requested endorsement for a new company described as an online pet care order service to construct a logistic operations center.
Due to a non-disclosure agreement as part of the payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT program, the company has not been formally identified. What is known about the company, code-named “Ethalondis,” is that it indicated a need for hiring 1,200 employees.
Of those, 125-150 would be considered technical, service and or management classifications. Average pay for non-management employees is estimated at $31,800 per year with an area-standard employee-benefit program.
The construction and set-up phases of the project will also support an estimated 285 jobs.
Additionally, the company would construct a 692,000-square-foot warehouse near the interchange of Couchville Pike and Interstate 840.
The tax incentive for the company would be about $4.8 million. But the board’s incentive analysis pegs the local tax benefit to be in excess of $22 million.
According to information obtained through an economic impact analysis, the operation projects investments of $53 million in real property and a $47 million in personal property values.
The client anticipates signing an initial ten-year lease with multiple five-year options.
The proposal for the development started the day at the airport, where during the JECDB Executive Board meeting, Hixson presented a case in favor of the economic shot in the arm. In a memorandum, Hixson wrote, “Based upon the substantial growth of the client, the proven track record of the proposed developer and the opportunity to provide additional job opportunities beginning in 2022-23, it is my hope that the project will receive your positive recommendation.”
It did. After receiving the recommendation, it made its way to the budget committee, which similarly approved. With the unanimous consent, it now goes before the county commission for ultimate consideration.
The next county commission meeting will be held May 17, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Commissioner Wendell Moore commended Hixson and the board for their continued work in making Wilson County an appealing place to relocated businesses.
In response, Hixson told the budget committee, that he and the board “takes the committee’s trust very seriously.”
