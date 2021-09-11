A Wilson County General Session Court judge has announced his retirement from the bench effective at the end of the year, and it’s not even his first time retiring.
Judge Haywood Barry submitted his letter of resignation to the county earlier this week. The judge’s eight-year term was set to expire next year, and he had previously announced he would not seek re-election.
“How many times have I been retired?” he asked, “Quite a few.”
Over the years, Barry has worn many hats including his days as a lawyer, a judge, and even a city councilor for Lebanon, but before all those roles, he was a young man carving his way through the world.
As a young teenager he ran an early morning paper route, delivering newspapers across the city.
Later on, while attending college, he met the woman who would become his wife. She was older than him and worked at the school system in Bledsoe County while Barry finished college. They’ve been happily married for 64 years.
With a seemingly tireless work ethic, he put himself through night classes in law school while working a full time job. Night school for lawyers is a pathway that takes an extra year compared to taking classes full time. He completed that degree when he was 38.
He was first elected to the bench in 1974, and reelected in 1982 and 1990. After he lost in 1998 to Barry Tatum, he decided to pursue, and successfully secured a seat, on the Lebanon City Council.
Of his time on the city council, he called it a “rewarding job but different from being a judge.”
“When you’re a judge people don’t come in talk to you or complain to you like they do on city council.”
He did acquiesce a request from resident to have the strip of lawn by the road in front of his housed mowed.
“I ended up taking my lawnmower to his house and cut his grass for him. Got his vote the next election,” Barry laughed.
To the council, Barry was elected twice before stepping down from that position. Then in 2014, Judge Robert P. Hamilton retired from the post Barry now holds, and he decided to come back out of retirement, and that’s where he has been ever since.
When asked if he’s second- guessed any rulings, the judge said, “I’ve had a few in my life when I got to my house at night, I thought, maybe I shouldn’t have done that. But back then I could come let them out of jail myself. Can’t do that anymore because I got to go through the district attorney.”
He said that during his term from 1974-82, he rarely saw a district attorney. “I did it all, we didn’t even have public defenders back then.”
There’s a lot the judge is proud of from his storied career, but he’s happiest to hang his hat on his record with juvenile court. When he took over with juvenile court a lot of it was almost like unchartered waters. Barry said they practically wrote the textbook, but for him it was about doing “the best by the kids.”
His efforts did not go unnoticed, as he won two state awards for his role overseeing juvenile court in 1992 and 1995. He continued on in that role until 1998 when he was lost his seat.
Barry said he is anticipating retirement and the time he will now have to do some reading. He said it is and always has been his favorite activity. All throughout his career, he’s insisted on doing it every day. One of his colleagues, Judge Brody Kane, can confirm.
“For the last seven years, I’ve had a chance to be on the bench with him. He set himself apart by the amount of time he spent reading the law.”
Of Barry, Kane said, “He’s always been a student of the law, who keeps up with the latest changes.”
Kane added how he really appreciated how Barry “wouldn’t hesitate” to send a letter to discuss those changes.
According to Kane, another attribute that really made Barry such a larger than life persona was his ability as a raconteur. “He’s such an entertaining guy to talk to,” Kane said. “He’s always been one to tell a good story.”
The county will surely miss Barry. Kane said, “He’s been a mainstay in our Wilson County Legal field for nearly 50 years. His retirement will be felt for years to come.”
Barry’s replacement will be selected by the county commission, pending applicant submissions, and then a nomination and voting process.
