- Loving life at the fair
- Liquor store cap falls short again
- Lebanon native's Afghan foundation faces uncertain future
- County Commission meeting roundup
- Wild horse roundups ramping up as drought grips the US West
- Ex-Tennessee players head list of impact transfers
- Heupel latest coach trying to turn around Tennessee Vols
- Vandy gets fresh start under first-time head coach Lea
- Kentucky woman allegedly attempts to smuggle phone, meth into jail
- Eminem's child comes out as non-binary
- Lafayette man faces rape, incest charges
- Ashley Graham marks 11 years with Justin Ervin: 'I'll love you for 100 more'
- Kentucky man faces aggravated assault charge
- Westmoreland man allegedly flees officers
- Despite rain, fair's first night draws over 20,000
- Tennessee announces plans for Summer P-EBT cards
- Knife-wielding man shot by MJPD identified, charged
- RBS man faces aggravated assault charge
