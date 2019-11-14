LSSD approves digitally tracking new school build

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education approved a construction agreement for the upcoming Jones Brummett Elementary School on Monday that will see each step of the build digitally documented.
"(Maintenance Supervisor) Jerry England came to see me and talked about the benefits of that, not only from an accountability standpoint but for documentation purposes," Director of Schools Scott Benson said. "In 10 years, when Jerry and his team have to get up in the ceiling and find something or go underground for utilities, they can have more than just the architectural drawings and refer to this type of documentation to know exactly where everything is."
In order to digitally document the construction, workers will visit the site at least once a week to take pictures with cameras and drones. Each photo will also be tagged with its GPS coordinates so school officials can reference them later.
"The software is very user-friendly, and I can pull it up on my phone once it's done," England said. "Basically, if you take a set of drawings, it looks like that drawing only everything is tagged to it. You may see 50 different tags on one particular page, and you can click on one to pull up a picture of that spot."
Fees for adding digital documentation to the agreement are estimated at $16,000, an amount the school could finance with its discretionary spending budget of approximately $900,000.
"I remember at Winfrey Bryant trying to run electrical to one of the scoreboards," England said. "We spent three or four days trying to locate the conduit they put in during construction, and you don't have that problem with this."
The board also announced the official mascot and school colors for Jones Brummett: the Hawks, with an emerald green and navy blue color scheme.
"We had over 300 entries and recommendations on the name of the school, which did include colors as well as the mascot," Benson said. "Hawks came up several times, and several people referenced (Gaye Hawks) when they talked about them."
Hawks worked in the Lebanon Special School District for 32 years as a Title I teacher and instructional supervisor, serving from 1974-2006.
"This is something very special, I'm at a loss for words," she said. "This school district means so much to me, it's just been the biggest part of my life and some of my best friends are still here. I love children, love education and I don't know what could make me happier."
The Lebanon Special School District's next board meeting is set for Dec. 10 at Winfree Bryant Middle School, and was previously scheduled for Dec. 9.
