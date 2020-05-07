West Haven Baptist Church Minister of Students Joel Thacker and Agee & Johnson owner James “Jay” White are both looking to fill an open seat on the Lebanon Special School District Board of Education this August.
The two have filed financial disclosures with the Wilson County Election Commission, and Thacker formally announced his run on Monday. White expects to do the same within the next few weeks.
Former LSSD Superintendent Andy Brummett currently holds the seat and plans to retire at the end of his term.
Joel ThackerThacker previously served on LSSD’s board from 2002-2008 and made the decision to run again after discussion with his wife Jo, a longtime area teacher.
“I want to make a positive difference in the community for our students and teachers,” he said. “The top two goals I’m looking at are teacher retention and increasing parent involvement.”
Thacker has worked with multiple Parent Teacher Organizations since his time on the board, and is currently the vice president for Gladeville Middle School’s PTO. He hopes those experiences and connections will help him work alongside both groups.
“One thing I’ve seen a lot over the years is the feeling that our educational system restricts the ability to let teachers teach,” he said, referring to state and federal testing guidelines. “Real evaluations are students’ results, not teaching to a test, and I want to be a voice to allow teachers to teach the way they want.”
He also wants to be a visible presence in LSSD’s schools and involve both parents and teachers in discussion.
“At the end of the day, you have to let the professionals do their job, but I think communication between parents and teachers is key,” Thacker said. “I think a lot of the experiences I had being on the board for six years were about learning to work with people from all kinds of backgrounds. I come from a business background, so I was able to use that to help in certain situations and learn from people in others.”
With COVID-19 likely to remain a concern after the election, Thacker said he would also make student and teacher safety a top priority. Overall, his platform is centered on weighing community perspectives.
“The first thing I took away from being on the PTO is listening to everyone,” he said. “Everyone has a voice and ideas of what we want to do, and we don’t always listen the way we should — but you need to be able to hear it.”
James ‘Jay’ White
White has a long history of working with local boards and nonprofits, and sees his campaign as an extension of that service.
“I’m a longtime resident of Wilson County,” he said. “This county and city have been good to me for years, and I’ve always tried to give back through charities and serving on different boards. After a lot of conversations, I decided this was a good time in my life to try and give back by running for school board, if the voters will have me.”
White said he is pleased with LSSD’s current direction, citing the management of the school system’s growth and budget. He wants to see the board continue along that path.
“I think they’re running a pretty even game at this time,” he said. “I’m not there for an agenda or to change anything, but to contribute to something that’s been working well.”
Lebanon’s continued growth has been a decision factor for officials across the city, and White said LSSD’s approach is especially proactive.
“They find school sites in the right places even though they’re not under the gun to build a school,” he said. “They’ve been able to save several dollars … and they’re pretty consistent with their funds.”
Regarding COVID-19, White said the best course of action is going to be following the state’s lead.
“I’m not an expert on COVID-19,” he said. “All I know is what I hear on the news, just like anyone else. The only thing we can do is listen to our state and local people and abide by what they tell us to do.”
In addition to his work with Agee & Johnson, White serves on the board of directors for Cedarcroft Home and the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce. He is also a Leadership Wilson and Leadership Middle Tennessee alumnus, a former board member for Prospect and the president-elect of the Tennessee Auctioneers Association.
When to voteThe LSSD’s board election will appear on the Aug. 6 ballot, alongside four Wilson County Board of Education seats and multiple federal and state primary elections.
Voters have until July 7 to register and can request an absentee ballot starting on Friday. The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30, and early voting runs from July 17 through Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.