The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education was split over whether to first look internally to replace outgoing director of schools Dr. Scott Benson before turning the search outward.
On Monday evening, Board chair Steve Jones and member Mark Tomlinson combined for the two votes needed to overcome board member Joel Thacker’s objection, so for now, the position is only taking candidate applications from in-house staff.
Lebanon Special School District Student Service Administrator Mike Kurtz officially opened the window for candidates to apply for the position on Tuesday. It will remain open for one week.
“You promote from within,” Tomlinson said. “They already know a lot of the ropes and the employees that they are going to be working with.”
If there is someone who has dedicated themselves to the district, Jones thinks it’s a poor model not to reward them.
“If you don’t promote (from) within, what incentive is there for people to work hard,” Jones said. “They should be given the opportunity first.
“(Who knows) ... they may not even apply.”
Jones also expressed concern about not knowing what the district is getting with outside candidates, with Jones indicating that no one lists references who would say anything negatively about them.
Thacker pointed out that four of the current principals in the school system were hired from outside the school district.
“We would not have even got them if we didn’t consider external candidates,” Thacker said. “When we look at candidates, I just want the best one. I think everyone would agree. As the school board, we do policy and procedure. Are we going to establish different qualifications for the highest position?”
In the interest of transparency, Thacker said that he wanted to see the district commission a third party to conduct the director search. He suggested the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA).
The TSBA does not participate in the actual selection of a new superintendent. That decision is always made by the board. The service it provides is as an advisory role on the interview process, employment contracts and making offers.
Candidates for the director position will need to have a master’s degree and a Tennessee teaching certificate. If no qualified candidates from the district apply by Feb. 15, the search will turn its scope outward.
No matter who is hired, Jones said that he feels it would not be in the district’s best interest for Benson to leave on June 30, and bring in the new guy on July 1. The board agreed that a speedy process and an overlapped training period with Benson would be beneficial for the incoming director and for district both.
The board will meet again on March 14.
