The official groundbreaking for the new Lebanon Special School District elementary, Jones Brummett Elementary School, took place on Wednesday afternoon.
The namesakes of the school, Steve Jones and Andy Brummett were in attendance. They are also members of the school board.
"We are honoring Mr. Jones and Mr. Brummett for their unparalleled commitment to the Lebanon Special School District," said Scott Benson, the LSSD director of schools.
Brummett said it was an honor to be the namesake of the elementary school because of his love for the students in the district.
"I always try to take care of my employees but I especially try to take care of my kids," Brummett said.
Benson said it was fitting for the school to be named after Jones and Brummett.
"Everyone in the district cares about kids but these two gentleman care about kids more than anyone," Benson said. "I'm very appreciative to be employed by a school board that puts the kids first."
Benson said the new elementary school will leave a mark on the school district.
SEE LSSD/PAGE A6
"Today we are expanding our footprint on the city of Lebanon and on the school district," Benson said.
The school is expected to accommodate around 800 students. The property is 64 acres, and will eventually include a middle school on the same piece of land.
"We don't want to wait until the very last minute to do something," Jones said. "Which is why we purchased the additional land and planned to have room to build a middle school at some point in the future. Lebanon is going to continue to expand and we want to be ready for that."
Brummett and Jones were joined by their families for the ceremonial groundbreaking, along with Bernie Ash, the mayor of Lebanon, and Mark Tomlinson, a member of the LSSD board of education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.