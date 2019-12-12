LSSD director gets 'best' evaluation

Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson received one of his best evaluations in the nearly eight years he has led the district.
"Surprisingly, this is the best evaluation I have seen in years so, you are either doing a good job or we are not catching a lot," LSSD Board Chairman Steve Jones said at Tuesday's board meeting.
Benson said Wednesday the LSSD school board does not use a point system when doing evaluations but rather follows a rubric.
"We don't have points or scores, it's more of a checklist," said Benson. "I use the rubric and I go through
SEE LSSD/PAGE A7
and I have areas of strength and areas to strengthen. I meet with the board, we talk about it and they discuss it with the board chairman and then the chairman discusses it with me."
Benson was evaluated in six broad areas -- board relationship, community relationships, staff and personnel relationships, educational leadership, business and finance, and strategic planning skills -- with more specific requirements under each. The only criteria was if expectations were met. That standard was checked on each of the 52 items and no comments were written in the available space.
The board voted extended Benson's contract for another year.
"By law a superintendant can only have a four-year contract," said Benson. "Coming into the board meeting I had a three year contract still, but the board extended it one more year and that's the most allowed. So now my current contract will end June 30, 2023."
The extension did not come with a raise but Benson, who makes $148,172 annually, said that was not unusual. He said the education system works differently than other jobs.
"What typically happens is I will receive the same raise that certified employees receive," said Benson.
Benson said raises are only given once per year so, by that standard, he does not expect pay raise to be a conversation until next school year.
The next scheduled meeting will be Feb. 10 at the Lebanon Special School District office, 397 N. Castle Heights, at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.