Lebanon Special School District has announced a new principal for Castle Heights Elementary School.
Shelley Armstrong, who has been assistant principal at Castle Heights for the last three years, will be stepping up to lead the school for the 2021-22 school year. She will be replacing Michael Pigg, who will be joining the faculty at Cumberland University.
Armstrong has 16 years experience in education and has been with LSSD for the past 10 years. She holds degrees from Tennessee Tech and Middle Tennessee State University. Two years ago she was awarded her doctorate of education in leadership and professional practice from Trevecca University.
She brings a myriad of skills and experience to the principal position with an emphasis on instructional coaching and early childhood literacy, according to a LSSD news release.
Dr. Armstrong looks forward to her new role.
“Our team has worked hard to build an exceptional learning community at Castle Heights,” she said in the release. “I have loved my time as a part of the team, and I look forward to continuing to serve our staff, students, and families. It is my goal to be sure that every person who walks through the door of our school knows they are valued and appreciated.”
According to Director of Schools Scott Benson, “Shelley Armstrong has been an instrumental part of the team that has fostered an outstanding educational climate for teachers, students, and families. I’m excited about the work she has already done at Castle Heights and the work she will continue to do as principal.”
Submitted to the Democrat
