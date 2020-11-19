Tennessee Titans mascot T-Rac carries a symbolic check for $10,000 onto the football field at Walter J. Baird Middle School on Wednesday to present Assistant Principal Amber Gailbreath as some of the school’s students watch. The donation from the NFL and The Dairy Alliance will be split with Winfree Bryant Middle School and will be used for physical education equipment and the breakfast program. LSSD Child Nutrition Director Angie Ballard said this is the first time the district has applied for the grant, which goes to one district in the state. It’ll be a big help, she said. “We don’t stop feeding. We’re about to go to distance learning and we’ll still be sending food home.”