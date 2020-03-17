The day after tornadoes ravaged our beloved community, Director of Schools Scott Benson, led us with this statement, “We are going to do one thing and do it right and that is feeding.” Four years ago, Lebanon Special School District and community stakeholders lit up the summer months with the creation of The Neon, the first of our retrofitted mobile cafes. With the success of the program, LSSD added The Neon Remix, our second mobile café, and two Kindness Care-a-Vans to our feeding fleet. Little did we know that these community-shared vehicles would be needed to light the way for two consecutive emergency feeding events!
The morning of March 4, TEAM NEON, led by LSSD Child Nutrition Supervisor Angie Ballard and Castle Heights Elementary Cafeteria Manager Pam McPeak, rallied and had all four vehicles up and running and stocked with lunches!
We know how great our students, parents, and community are, but what happened in the aftermath of the tornado will probably be the most humbling act of love and support our school district will ever experience. While parts of the county were reeling from devastation, citizens of Wilson County were mobilized, and millions of dollars of emergency needs including food, cleaning products, water, clothing, and toiletries were donated. LSSD’s Family Resource Center was one of the major drop sites. Volunteer hours matched the number of donations. In the first three days of disaster, 100-150 LSSD staff members were working in small spaces with lots of resources. Although we did not start with a detailed, concrete plan, we developed two mantras early on:
1. Our teachers are in charge because they have relationships with the children and know where we need to be to meet the most needs.
2. There is no wrong way because we are feeding and caring for our children.
Faith-based communities started opening their doors asking what we needed and getting busy securing any requests.
Not only was our fleet of four feeding vehicles up and running, but staff members also loaded up their own cars with breakfast and lunch bags and went to sites that were most impacted by damage. Each day, we expanded to more locations and fed anyone who needed food. We did not know where the funding and products would come from, but just knew we had to act. We also knew we did not need to worry about the unexpected costs we were incurring and we have not. The community has and continues to donate everything we need.
As if the storm damage was not enough, our nation was then hit with the coronavirus pandemic with multiple cases identified in neighboring counties. This presented a second need for feeding. When the tornadoes hit and closed schools a week prior to our scheduled spring break, our students who receive weekend BackPack food, did not, and our worries expanded to their well being. On any given day, approximately 50% of our students could experience food insecurity. Many of these families did not sustain damage to their homes, but we are learning of more and more of them who are without a job because their companies were destroyed. Even if these families had sufficient financial assets, the food supply is restricted. For any of us who have visited local food stores, we have been greeted with long lines and empty shelves.
This week, we will continue to deliver student lunches to our most at-risk students. Many agencies are feeding our tornado survivors, and we are committed to continue monitoring those families. Now, we will also expand our efforts to other neighborhoods whose children may experience food insecurity, and we will include periodic visits to our summer feeding routes. Our Kindness Care-a-Vans and personal employee vehicles will be utilized for transport. The Lebanon Police Department, Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, and Lebanon Fire Department will be joining us to help make deliveries and share light during a dark time in our county and nation.
To maximize the effectiveness of our school closure for health concerns, we will scale back our hours and open the FRC this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. We will continue to accept donations during those times but are focusing our efforts to only collect cash and gift cards in order to meet the greatest needs.
Safety of our staff members is also paramount to our administration and board. Teachers may continue to help if they are otherwise healthy and are comfortable volunteering. For everyone involved in volunteer efforts, there are many ways to help, and we encourage you to gauge your efforts based on your comfort level. Staff and community volunteers who are working from home are encouraged to gather cash and gift cards from friends and family members.
When we return to school, our students are going to need a myriad of resources, and we want to be ready for them! Check donations should be made out to Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center and mailed to 1007 Castle Heights Ave. N., Lebanon, TN 37087. For more information or questions regarding LSSD efforts, please email Family Resource Center Director/Community Relations Manager Beth Petty, at beth.petty@lssd.org. For the most recent updates, follow us on twitter @LSSDFRC
We humbly thank you all for your shared ownership in caring for Lebanon and Wilson County families. In addition to local help, both LSSD and Wilson County Schools have been blessed by donations from across the nation. We remain committed to working together with community volunteers as well as families in need. With such an outpouring, we will not be able to issue formal thank you notes. We are thankful, we are strong, and we are brave! Thank you for helping us continue to be a light during this temporary time of darkness. We know it will not last, and we know you are all committed to long-term help and healing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.