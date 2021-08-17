While the Lebanon Special School District has implemented new measures to protect its students, teachers and staff against the surging COVID-19 delta variant, the state has set a new record for monthly hospitalizationsonth.
Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Monday the surge in COVID-19 patients “really tips the scales” in hospitals even if there aren’t as many people currently hospitalized with the virus as there were during the January peak.
She said hospitals were already pretty full before the latest resurgence through the delta variant and the facilities are struggling with staffing shortages and and workers sick with COVID-19.
“An interesting and startling statistic is that in the first 15 days of August, we’ve had 1,023 hospitalizations,” Piercey said during the video news conference. “That is higher than any other full month combined in the pandemic, which was November and it was in the 900s.”
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center system, which includes Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital system, and other Middle Tennessee hospitals are full or nearly so.
“Less than five weeks ago VUMC’s seven-hospital system was caring for a total of 10 patients admitted for COVID-19,” said VWCH Community Relations Director Traci Pope in an email Friday. “Throughout the Vanderbilt system, we have 120 COVID patients hospitalized as of today; 16 in Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt; 25 COVID positive patients in VWCH, eight of these are requiring ICU level support.”
And Thursday, the chief medial officer of Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin posted on the hospital’s Facebook page: “In Middle Tennessee right now it is impossible to find an empty, staffed ICU, ER or med/surg bed. As an ER doc and a healthcare administrator, this past week has been one of he most exhausting and disheartening of my career.”
The doctor, Geoff Lifferth, goes on to write: “The vaccines? They’re good. No, they’re not perfect. And yes, we are seeing more breakthrough infections with the Delta variant. But there’s a reason 96% of physicians got it — the risk/benefit analysis overwhelmingly favors the vaccines. Get one.”
That’s a sentiment echoed by Vanderbilt doctors, who have issued an urgent call for vaccination.
“Please, if you have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, do so as soon as possible,” the Vanderbilt statement reads. “Please take other precautions including wearing masks in indoor settings and avoiding large crowds.”
The surge in cases is hitting local schools. Last week saw the number of students quarantined in Wilson County Schools hit 925, while four staff members were quarantined. Seeing a similar increase, LSSD unveiled new protocols that come just short of mandating masks.
“As a district, we are appealing to you to do everything within your power to help us mitigate the spread of the virus so that we can give our students the very best opportunity to learn and grow,” the district said in a letter to parents Friday.
There are three categories in the district’s “adjustable safety protocols”: Masks optional, masks requested and masks in motion. Each protocol can targets schools, classrooms or grades. The district’s baseline status is mask optional. Schools in this category will move to masks requested if needed in response to a surge in cases.
“Teachers and students in ‘masks requested’ schools/classrooms/grades will be requested to wear masks during the school day for a temporary period in order to help mitigate the spread within the group,” says the explanation of masks requested.
The masks in motion protocol has teachers and students wearing masks when in the hallways, on buses or when social distancing in a classroom is not possible. Masks in motion is a transitional status, with those affected going to masks optional or masks requested depending on the trajectory of the outbreak.
As of Monday, the only school in the masks requested category was Sam Houston Elementary.
Statewide, about 2,200 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 43 of them children, according to the health department, compared to about 3,300 in January.
Piercey said that from May through July, 88% of hospitalizations and 94% of deaths were among the unvaccinated, while vaccinated hospitalizations mostly involved immunocompromised patients. Booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer shots are now encouraged for immunocompromised people.
Piercey said the influx of coronavirus patients has led the state to offer some Tennessee National Guard medical personnel again to help staff overwhelmed hospitals. Many members of the Guard have been helping give vaccines, which has slowed down, she said. A similar offer was available in the winter but was not highly used, as some Memphis and Northeast Tennessee hospitals took the extra manpower, which generally includes teams of about a dozen extra people, she said. Many more hospitals are nearing that point in staffing needs this time around, Piercey said.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Tennessee has risen from 1,824 on July 31 to 3,879 on Saturday, while that rate for deaths has grown from about 8.6 deaths a day to 16.3 over the same timeframe, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
The latest wave of cases has motivated more Tennesseans to get vaccinated over the last month, going from 58,000 a week to now more than 100,000 — many of them first doses, Piercey said.
Still, Tennessee remains in the bottom 10 among states for vaccination rates. About 40.1% of the state is fully vaccinated, compared to the national rate of 50.7%; and 47.1% of Tennessee have received one or more dose, compared to 59.7% nationally, according to a federal vaccinations tracker.
