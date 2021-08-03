The first day back at school can bring a whirlwind of emotion between all the anticipation of seeing friends, dusting off thinking caps, and the occasional jitters that come from starting a new year.
Each was palpable in the air at Castle Heights Elementary and Walter J. Baird Middle School on Monday, where one-third of the students returned for a transition day to reacclimate into the normal school setting.
Parents were also invited to attend and accompany their children through the halls of all the Lebanon Special School District schools.
As the students entered the campus, parents and guardians, like Raquel Nall, snapped photos of their bright-eyed pupils, donning backpacks and big smiles, happy to be back among their friends after such an unusual previous school year. Nall was dropping off her kids Rhyan Nall and Eli Taylor.
Lorie Whitefield, an educational assistant at Castle Heights Elementary, commended the students at her campus for their resilience last year in the face of such uncertainty.
“They did awesome and rolled with the punches,” she said.
Parent Jeremy Hirt walked his daughter Nora Long through the doors of Castle Heights for a truly unique experience for the first-grader.
“She’s never had a day of school without having to wear a mask,” said Hirt.
“When I was her age, I was more concerned with what was going on with the green ranger,” Hirt reminisced. He said he was proud of his daughter for being excited about school, and felt confident about what the year held for her.
Catching up with fourth-grade teacher Sara Ann Davis in her classroom opened the door to a world of unconventional methods.
“I believe in flexible seating, meaning that students are able to flexibly learn in this environment,” said Davis. “Students don’t have to sit at a desk. They can sit on the floor, they can sit in a chair, they can stand. Research has shown that the more their bodies move, the better their brain works. I believe that it works. I have been doing it for eight years now.”
One fifth-grader at Castle Heights, A.J. Clark was getting ready to go to his homeroom with his mom, Angela Clark, who is the school’s computer teacher. A.J. said that he was very excited about getting back to his extend class, a course designed for students ahead of grade-level curriculum, but he said he was equally eager to see his friends again.
Angela Clark said that A.J. attended summer camp with her, “so he got to see some of his friends, but not all of them,” and that he was happy to reconnect and make up for lost time.
Walter J. Baird
Over at the middle school, classes were already in full swing. Several teachers were going over rules and instructions, like protection techniques for the Chromebooks students would be using throughout the year.
School Principal Traci Speakman said, “The first day back is going very smoothly. We are super excited to have some normalcy back in school and so glad to see all the students and parents and teachers return.”
Some of those students, such as Cash and Sidnie Cornish, admitted they were a little bit nervous. The seventh-graders just moved here last October from California, but say they are adjusting to the new environment just fine. It was tough, they said about moving at such an unusual time in the world but they’ve managed to make plenty of friends.
“It’s a little bit slower here than in California, but the people are a lot nicer,” said Cash.
The twin siblings were both in Kim Allison’s class Monday before they offered their comments.
Ever the optimist, Cash said, “I feel like this year is going to be better. A few of my friends I made last year are in my classes this year. I just got a good feeling about this year.”
Both siblings play soccer, but Cash is hoping to try out for the wrestling team this year. His favorite subjects to study are world history and science. Meanwhile, Sidnie said she really likes math.
For all those students that didn’t go back Monday, there is still Tuesday and Wednesday. Parents who wish to come out for these transition days, only need to check those schedules and see what day their student or students are assigned to attend.
All the Lebanon Special School Districts schools will remain on the staggered student schedule until Thursday when the doors swing wide for everyone to come back in full force. Wilson County Schools students return to class Thursday, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.