WESTMORLAND — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was wounded and a suspect was found dead after authorities responding to a report of an armed man causing a disturbance exchanged gunfire with him, officials said.
Deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a male subject with a gun, walking down a road and causing a disturbance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Nathaniel Damien Raabe, 48, fired shots when the deputies arrived and the officers returned fire, the statement said.
Macon County Sgt. Kyle Petty suffered two gunshot wounds and was treated at a Nashville hospital, Sheriff Mark Gammons told news outlets.
Raabe retreated inside a home after the gunfire exchange and was dead when authorities found him, officials said.
“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, and special agent/ forensic scientists have been on the scene to collect and process any and all relevant evidence,” the bureau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.