The Lebanon Planning Commission on Tuesday OK’d more than 600 new lots for development as growth in the city shows no sign of abating and some residents are beginning to rebel.
Those approvals, which must still go to the City Council, include plans for development in Five Oaks of 124 lots. Five Oaks homeowners association Vice President Michael Landy said the move would significantly impact traffic in the neighborhood.
The addition of a traffic light is welcomed at the entrance to the development off U.S. 70, he said, but added that more houses meant more cars and more congestion at the intersection.
Landy was also concerned about quick sale turnarounds, and a lack of adequate supply of large single-family homes.
City Councilor Chris Crowell, who is the councilor on the commission, said that he thinks growth can be positive. Meanwhile, commission member Mack McCluskey, who was filling in for Chairman David Taylor said, “There is an advantage in having a variety of housing.”
A requested preliminary plat for Lynnwood, which will be a 126-lot subdivision on Hartsville Pike was approved. Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder told the commission that plat did meet staff requirements for the designated zone, and that the Planning Department was not opposed to the plat as is.
The question of whether an extra entrance would be required did arise.
Ryan Lovelace of Civil Site Design Group, said his clients would not be opposed to putting emergency gates at the entrances off Hartsville Pike, but ultimately, the plat was approved without any contingent conditions.
Two additional requests for final approval at the Village of Hunters Point would bring two subdivisions to the location at 1501 Hunters Point Parkway, for a combined 128 lots.
There was also a request for site plan approval for Leeville Pike Townhomes, which would result in development of 101 units on about 18.5 acres.
Four items on the commission’s consent agenda were also approved unanimously. These included a 59-lot subdivision on Cairo Bend Road to be called The Preserve at Belle Pointe, a 98-lot subdivision for the Villages of Hunters Point and a 73-lot subdivision at 4735 Leeville Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.