Wilson County’s first responders are picking up some new tactics this weekend that could mean the difference between life and death for a downed firefighter.
P.L. Vulcan Fire Training Concepts began a two-day rapid intervention course on Friday at West Wilson Middle School, and approximately 50 employees from the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, WEMA and the Lebanon Fire Department are participating.
“They’ll be learning how to package a downed firefighter and carry them out using different techniques,” MJFD Capt. Brent Blamires, who arranged for the training, said. “It usually takes anywhere from four to six firefighters to get another firefighter out, and this will teach them how to do it without burning themselves out as well.”
A firefighter’s heavy equipment makes it harder to move them in a dangerous situation, and first responders may not have all their tools to choose from during a rescue attempt. P.L. Vulcan’s Rapid Intervention Teams training is focused on making the most of items likely to be on hand.
“RIT is a firefighter’s insurance policy, and we’re making sure they have the proper resources,” P.L Vulcan instructor Mark Gregory said. “What we try to do is show that there’s more than one way to do things, not just the New York City way or the Mt. Juliet way.”
Gregory also serves as a captain for the New York City Fire Department, and his fellow instructors represent states like Connecticut and Kentucky. All of them have practical experience with firefighter removals.
“I’ve done RIT training before, but it’s always good to go back and revisit all the skills and learn new ones,” LFD engineer Joe Huddleston said. “These guys are from New York and their call volume is ridiculous compared to ours, so they’ve seen a lot.”
P.L. Vulcan offers its RIT class around a dozen times per year, and Gregory said it usually leaves a lasting impression. The program covers several techniques for dragging and carrying, high point removals, airway management and medical care.
“We see a much more positive impact in firefighters through their training and techniques on the scene,” he said. “We’ve also seen political leaders like mayors and city councilmen provide more funding to make these types of training available.”
MJFD Chief Jamie Luffman said firefighter survival is often overlooked and welcomed the opportunity for the departments to sharpen their skills.
“The main goal for the fire service is to save lives and protect property,” he said. “But in doing so, we’d like to explore opportunities to better protect each other. All through training at the academy there are techniques taught for firefighter survival, but this puts the emphasis on rapid intervention to rescue a downed firefighter.”
Blamires said involving the LFD and WEMA in training programs helps the three agencies cooperate when responding to the same fire. Employees also plan to share the new strategies with their coworkers.
“It’s always good to keep up on your training, and then you can take it back and teach the new guys how it’s done,” WEMA Lt. Ian Huey said. “It’s been great so far, and they’ve got guys from different areas who do things in different ways.”
Gregory said Wilson County’s first responders have been highly engaged in the training and willing to learn something new.
“What we hope for is to get firefighters to be more cautious on the ground to keep from getting into a dangerous scenario,” he said. “Whether that’s walking around a building and making sure ladders are placed up or looking for security devices like bars over windows that can be removed. But if they do find themselves in that situation, we want them to be prepared to get each other out of it.”
