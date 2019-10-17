Making the Music brings the talent

Making the Music, the annual Keith Edmonds Foundation fundraiser, has become known for bringing top talent to Wilson County for an evening of exceptional entertainment. This year's talent rich show is no exception, featuring CMA award winning singer, songwriter, producer Deana Carter, Allie Colleen, daughter of Garth Brooks, Krystal Keith, daughter of Toby Keith and Nashville Hall of Fame songwriter Matarca Berg.
Carter will be performing many fan favorites, including "Strawberry Wine", "Did I Shave My Legs for This", and "We Danced Anywa," according to news release.
American country music singer and Hall of Fame songwriter Matraca Berg has charted in the Top 40 Country Billboard with hits including "Strawberry Wine" by Deana Carter, "XXXs and OOOs" by Trisha Yearwood, "Wrong Side of Memphis" by Yearwood, "Wild Angels" by Martina McBride, and "You and Tequila" by-Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter.
Allie Colleen, daughter of Garth Brooks, is no stranger to the music industry. Her unique talent and journey to success is all her own, with a passion for singing and songwriting and an impeccably strong singing voice. Allie Colleen's debut single "Work in Progress" defines the life that's shaped her personal lyrics and transparency in both the vocals and delivery.
After a two-year hiatus to welcome her first child, Krystal Keith returns with a five-song EP built on the solid foundation of her widely acclaimed Show Dog Nashville debut album.
The combined talent of these four performers promises an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment. At the end of the show there will be three items up for auction; the opportunity to go on stage and sing with Deana Carter, an autographed guitar from Toby Keith, a New Year's Eve package for four at John Rich's Redneck Riveria in downtown Nashville.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Keith Edmonds Foundation in their work with assisting and empowering victims of child abuse and foster children in Wilson County. Come and support these children while enjoying good food and a night of great music
The event takes place at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon on Friday evening, Oct. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 and the show is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $40 each, and a table for eight $350. Ticket price includes dinner and the show.
Tickets available at Eventbrite.com, e-mail Keith@keithedmonds.com or call 615-651-0714. Sponsorships available.
