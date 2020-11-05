In the wake of Tuesday’s election, city government in Mt. Juliet will look a little different with a new mayor and two new commission members.
James Maness handily won the race to replace retiring Mayor Ed Hagerty, earning 12,847 votes to Dan Walker’s 5,217. The city commission will now have to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Maness’ District 2 commission term.
In the District 3 commissioner’s race, incumbent Art Giles lost to Scott Hefner. Giles got 2,012 votes to Hefner’s 2,604. In District 1, incumbent Ray Justice held off challenger Vince King 2,610 to 1,314. And in District 4, appointed incumbent Jennifer Milele’s 2,323 topped Gerard Bullock’s 2,114 and Jim Bradshaw’s 1,179.
Maness said he was ready to hit the ground running.
“We’re going to immediately address the emergency services funding problem,” he said Wednesday. “I want to have that fixed by Christmas.”
That will be followed by tackling infrastructure issues and communications.
“I feel good about the election. I had a lot of good help,” he said. “I look forward to getting started on the next four years.”
Jennifer Milele said she was relieved she won her race. She was appointed in August and must run again in two years for a full-term, but Tuesday’s victory was sweet.
“I’m glad it’s over. I’m so excited,” she said. “I just feel like I worked so hard for it.”
Milele said she considers her position “the people’s seat,” and she is looking forward to continuing to speak for the residents of District 4.
She anticipates being able to work with Maness, as well as Hefner and the new District 2 commissioner, whoever that may be.
“I know Scott’s platform and I know we (Maness) have voted a lot together,” she said, adding that she and the incoming mayor don’t agree on everything.
A top priority for Milele will be finding the money to complete equipping and staffing the new northside fire station.
“I especially want to thank my supporters,” she said. “I’m excited to keep representing them on the commission.”
For Justice, the election was a familiar experience, as the commissioner will be starting his fifth term. Nevertheless, he said he’s “very happy it’s over.”
His priority will be preparing for the development he is certain is heading toward his District 1.
“The growth is headed to the north end of the city,” Justice said. “I’ve watched the growth in other areas and learned from it. I want to make sure we manage the growth on the north end — manage it rather than stop it.”
He wants to make sure the commission continues to support the city’s small businesses and that it continues to hire quality staff.
“I’ve got a theory about local government, really any government,” he said. “It’s like an umpire in a baseball game, or a referee in a football game — if the game is going well, you don’t know the referee or umpire is even there.” That’s the way the city commission should work — unnoticed unless there’s a problem.
He called the current city employees a “platinum staff,” from City Manager Kenny Martin on down the line.
“They manage the city and we handle policy and the budget,” he said.
A call placed to Hefner, winner of the District 3 race, was not returned by press time.
