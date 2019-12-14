Marathon robber sought

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in identifying the man who robbed the Marathon convenience store at Interstate 40 and Linwood Road about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is a heavy-set white male, possibly in his mid- to late-40s. He was wearing a red “Smoothie King” long sleeve shirt and was armed with a weapon. Following the robbery, he fled the scene westbound on I-40 toward Nashville. Anyone with information which leads to the successful identification, prosecution, and conviction of the person responsible in this incident could be entitled a cash reward of up to $500. Please call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245 with any information that would assist in the investigation of this incident or any crime. Callers can remain anonymous.

Submitted photo