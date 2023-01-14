The Lebanon community will come together today to help preserve the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
For the last nine years, the Lebanon Black History Committee has hosted a unity march and motorcade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“I think if we keep it out there, there’s more interest and concern about the sacrifices he made along with the other people that were working with him during the 1960s,” Wilson County Black History Committee Board President Mary Harris said.
The legacy that one of the most prominent leaders of the American Civil Rights Movement left behind stems from his teaching on the importance of non-violent protests during the fight for racial equality.
Alongside Dr. King was a group from Lebanon that worked as activists to bring change to the city in 1963.
The group was comprised of 10-12 individuals who were organized through Pickett Chapel.
“They would meet there periodically to get together for sit-ins and demonstrations,” Harris said. “One of the things that happened was, in March 1963, they went to picket at the Capitol Theatre, which was segregated at that time. When they got there, they were treated pretty badly, so they had to run back to a place known as Dr. Glover’s Office and take shelter in this office. They were almost killed while trying to demonstrate.”
Now, the annual motorcade in honor of King’s efforts brings a diverse turnout. Participates include the Lebanon Special School District, Cumberland University, individuals representing local and county government, along with churches in the area.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris said that upwards of 300 people would participate in the unity march and motorcade event.
Bill Moss is helping to organize the parade and said that it will begin at Lebanon First United Methodist Church. From there, the motorcade will travel along West Main Street, around the Lebanon square, and up to Owens Street before turning onto Market Street and ending at Pickett Chapel.
“A march or a parade in honor of MLK Day is very fitting to go along with Martin Luther King’s teachings and actions,” Moss said.
Harris hopes that the tradition of the unity march and motorcade will be carried on by the younger generations of Wilson County.
“We (the city of Lebanon) were very involved back then,” Harris said. “Hopefully, the march will create more interest and get more adults and youth to keep it going.”
