The fifth annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol set a new fundraising record on Friday, bringing in more than $110,000 for Sherry’s Run.
Attendees sold out the venue and took part in auctions, dancing and other activities throughout the evening. All the proceeds they generated will go toward financial assistance for local cancer patients.
“Everything went great, from the energy during the bidding until the end of the event,” Sherry’s Run Auction Committee Chair Gary Whitaker said. “I had multiple people tell me afterward they wanted to reserve their table for next year, and we’d already sold out for this year.”
Whitaker’s late wife is the namesake for Sherry’s Run, so his involvement dates back to its foundation. He has seen the organization donate to hundreds of locals battling cancer, including Toni Johnson, Friday’s keynote speaker and a breast cancer survivor.
“Through the fatigue, nausea and any other side effect, I will forever be thankful for modern medicine and Jesus for giving me more time on Earth,” she said. “When I was first diagnosed, I could not believe the amount of support from people all over our community.”
Sherry’s Run reached out to Johnson after her 2017 diagnosis, but she was reluctant to accept their help.
“I let them know that I would rather Sherry’s Run help someone that was truly in need,” she said. “After all, ‘I’m fine.’ They assured me Sherry’s Run wanted to help everyone in the community, and I finally sent my information in. Cancer is so expensive … I did not realize it at the time, but I needed Sherry’s Run more than I knew.”
Johnson appreciated the financial assistance, but she also looked forward to check-ins from Sherry’s Run Patient Assistance Director Alisa Eakes.
“Knowing the community is helping them gives patients a lot of comfort,” Eakes said. “We can help them with payments on rent, medical copays and prescriptions, utility bills, gas assistance, groceries … cancer often prevents people from working and treatment is expensive, so it makes a big difference.”
According to Eakes, Sherry’s Run gave assistance to 74 patients in January. The organization focuses on Wilson County patients but also provides aid in neighboring communities.
“Over the last five years, we’ve spent more than $1.2 million on things like utilities, gas, groceries and medical bills,” Whitaker said. “Sherry’s Run’s sole purpose is to assist families battling cancer. There are a lot of organizations and money working toward finding a cure, so we decided to focus on providing comfort for those fighting It now.”
That effort has grown to involve partners from across the county representing numerous groups and organizations. Julie Miller-Wilson of Body Kneads Etc. and Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston helmed this year’s Mardi Gras fundraiser.
“This is my second year as chair, Miller-Wilson said. “I have an amazing team that helps me and I can’t give enough credit to the community. It’s always been a great event … one of the things we’ve done differently is switch to a plated dinner instead of a buffet.”
Ed Riley of Two Fat Men Catering and Mo’Cara Restaurant provided the meal for the evening, an extension of his years of service to Sherry’s Run. The Low Country Boil, which eventually grew into Mardi Gras at the Capitol, was first hosted at Riley’s home in the early 2000s.
“We started in my backyard with a bucket,” he said, adding that he became invested in the cause after his niece was diagnosed with cancer. “It evolved over the years, so we started giving all the money to Sherry’s Run and moved from my yard to about 400 feet of land.”
Students from Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High School also joined up with Riley to help cater as part of their volunteer hours for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.
“Some of them actually come back and work for us after these events,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for them to get some hours in, and they have a good time.”
Another recent addition to the event is Amber Hurdle’s emcee role. The professional speaker returned to the stage the second time this year, but she was also involved with the Low Country Boil.
“We have so many nonprofit organizations in the community, and lots of people who attend functions like these,” she said. “But with this one in particular, people are very committed to it. When I look across the room I get chills, really, thinking of how every day I get to be a part of a community that cares so much.”
Other community partners included Bob and Pam Black, who donated the venue, the table sponsors and the slate of local businesses who donated items to the live and silent auctions.
Whitaker said that engagement comes from the number of lives affected by cancer each year.
“We can’t do it without the community,” he said. “If you were to look from table to table here, you’d see that each one has a story to tell and a different Sherry in their lives. They just don’t call them Sherry.”
