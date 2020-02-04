The fifth annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol benefit for Sherry’s Run is set for Friday, which means live music, auctions, dancing and more as the community takes to Lebanon’s Capitol Theater.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Chef Ed Riley of Mo’Cara Southern Dining and Two Fat Men Catering is preparing this year’s meal, and Julie Miller-Wilson is co-chairing the proceedings with Sarah Haston.
“It’s a sold out event, and it’s fabulous that we have that much support from the community,” Sherry’s Run Marketing Director Katie Henson said. “Last year was the first time Julie chaired the event and we revamped it … we brought in over $100,000 last year and we’d like to match or increase that number this time.”
All proceeds from the event go toward the organization’s cancer patient assistance program, which covers a variety of day-to-day expenses for patients as they go through treatment.
“The impact from that is huge,” Henson said. “For some people, it means paying for prescriptions and medical bills, while for others it could be about keeping the lights on and water running. When you’re battling cancer you may not be able to work, so it means a lot to these families to have some assistance.”
To help boost available funding, several local businesses have donated items for a live auction. Some of the big-ticket items this year include a Dell laptop, a vacation to Cabo San Lucas and a Big Green Egg grill package from longtime partners Roy Vaden Pools.
“Sherry’s Run is the main cause we support every year,” co-owner Janet Vaden said. “That one’s close to home … and we feel like it’s something very impactful in the community that we can help with because it does so many wonderful things for people who need it.”
The Vadens have been involved with Sherry’s Run fundraisers dating back at least eight years, and have friends and family who have benefitted from the patient assistance program.
“I’d like to encourage other businesses to take part in it,” Vaden said. “They help people of all ages in our community, and I’ve seen that it works.”
Further items from area businesses will be available through a silent auction, and Chattanooga-based variety band Young Hearts will provide live music.
“We started planning for this event back in November,” Henson said. “It’s amazing to see the whole community come together and offer so much support for our cancer patients in the area.”
