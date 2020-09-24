Early voting is less than three weeks away, and Lebanon’s mayoral candidates are gearing up for the race.
The Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce hosted the election cycle’s second candidate forum over Zoom on Tuesday, featuring one-on-one discussions with Cumberland University professor Rick Bell, former city councilor Rob Cesternino and artist-actor John DeMoor.
Incumbent Bernie Ash did not attend the forum after testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and remains in quarantine. The other candidates outlined their platforms and discussed issues facing the city, including growth and flood management, with moderator Jay Hinesley, chair-elect of the chamber board and president of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Visions for LebanonBell’s campaign is centered on fiscal responsibility, amenities and planning for continued growth. He emphasized ongoing efforts that began during his 2016-18 term on the Lebanon City Council.
“We really have to protect our established neighborhoods,” he said. “When I was on council, we started the process of a comprehensive plan for the future land use of the city. That plan was supposed to take one year to complete. As of this moment, it’s not finished, and we need more urgency than that. If we don’t get ahead of growth it’ll get ahead of us.”
Bell said he also wants to utilize the city’s four interstate exits to bring in more restaurants and shopping centers for the community.
“On council we started the Sparta Pike Economic Study and we started the Hartmann Drive Corridor Study,” he said. “As of this moment, neither one of those have been put in place. That was supposed to drive development in those areas.”
Cesternino said his platform is focused on four planks: recovery, leadership, fiscal responsibility and growth management.
“We have to understand, and we have to accept and we have to embrace, we are tied to the success or the failure of Nashville,” he said. “Under my leadership, we’re going to be a transit-oriented offshoot of that. We have three train stations, we have four interstate exits. We are exactly 31 miles east of Nashville.”
For Cesternino, meeting that goal means walkability, high design standards, creating clusters of homes near transit systems and promoting the city’s existing assets.
“The fact that we have an airport, the fact that we have an institution of higher learning with Cumberland University, and now the fact that we have a Vanderbilt health care system,” he said. “As we’re looking to create Lebanon’s identity … we have to play to those strengths and we have to utilize those assets in making these decisions.”
DeMoor said he aims to grow Lebanon’s tax base and avoid raising the local rates, with a focus on economic and housing development.
“Better planning, pragmatic growth in business and housing, keeping a sharp eye on infrastructure needs and more investors wanting to work with us will provide a growing tax return of money into our city treasury,” he said. “As the tax base grows, so can consideration for adding aesthetics such as a city flower garden, amphitheater (or) city art museum.”
DeMoor said his expenditures would prioritize day-to-day function of city departments, such as improvements for the city’s gas system, over items like the Mitchell House and land for a sports complex on U.S. 231.
“In addition, I will meet with department heads to discern their needs in order to achieve or maintain top efficiency,” he said. “Listing what each department needs, not included in the current budget, I will work with our city council to obtain additional resources.”
Growth managementCesternino said that as Lebanon continues to grow, his benchmark would be providing $1 of service for every $1 of tax revenue.
“Taxpayers really aren’t opposed to paying taxes, but they’re opposed to paying taxes where they don’t think they’re getting a return on their investment,” he said. “You have to take care of what you have before you get something new, and every time I turn around we’re talking about the next new thing we want or all these great things that we want in Lebanon. The best way for us to grow, the best way for us to get the best people to come to Lebanon, is to take care of what we have.”
Cesternino said he wants to create incentives for local businesses to expand and direct more of the money the city receives from developments into its general fund.
“We’ve put a tremendous amount of reserves aside in our utility funds, we’re in good position,” he said. “The general fund … that’s where it’s needed immediately. I understand water and sewer projects are coming, but immediately now … we can address streets and sidewalks and rehab, and quality of life things, and get that synergy going to areas of the community that have been neglected.”
DeMoor’s plans for growth management involve taking advantage of the city’s interstate access and airport to create new job opportunities, as well as addressing traffic flow concerns.
“I want to invite real estate professionals in our city to join me in highlighting the availability of abandoned buildings to interested buyers looking for facilities ready to accommodate their needs, without starting from scratch,” he said. “The former Hartmann Luggage building complex is but one example.”
DeMoor also wants to work with companies like FedEX, UPS and Amazon to use the Lebanon Muncipal Airport as a transitional point in their travel routes.
“Currently, our airport runway can accommodate their small aircraft,” he said. “The logistics needed for the moving of packages will not only help our airport grow, but will provide jobs for our citizens and additional business to warehouses nearby.”
Regarding traffic, DeMoor wants to look into new traffic light timing, update the signage for Baddour Parkway to include the word “bypass” and a visual diagram and create additional signage highlighting local businesses.
Bell said there are approximately 8,000 homes slated for construction in Lebanon, and that the city should focus on making itself a place for people to live and work.
“Our city planner put out a report not long ago, and in that report he said that single-family homes in this city are primarily rentals,” he said. “That’s a huge thing that we need to look at and really deal with, because there’s a lot of people in those homes who are in the rental market and we need to get them in the ownership market.”
Bell added that he wants the city to implement a plan outlining its goals for each piece of land, and communicate it clearly to developers.
“We can handle different types of development, we can handle different types of neighborhoods and we can handle different types of businesses,” he said. “But we have to make sure it’s on our terms. That’s one of the reasons that we have tried to put in these studies, we’ve tried to put in these plans to help us in the future. We can’t take this day-to-day anymore.”
FloodingDeMoor’s proposed solution to flooding on the city square is centered on boosting investment in the area through a multi-level parking building downtown.
According to his flood plan, doing so would promote new housing developments and raise property values, allowing the city to afford work on the drainage ditch underneath the square.
“It’s a pragmatic, sensible permanent solution to the ongoing flooding problem, and will benefit not only the businesses on the square, but all citizens of Lebanon,” he said. “In addition, I have a plan to deal with neighborhood flooding throughout Lebanon.”
DeMoor’s neighborhood flood proposal would see regular cleanup efforts from city workers and volunteers to reduce creek and drainage buildup. He has suggested once a month or every six weeks as possible timeframes.
Bell said he wants to see the city move forward with a recently deferred flood mitigation plan in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“I noticed that since the last big rain we had the city council’s looking at it again, but that’s just another case of a sense of urgency,” he said. “Letting plans sit to the side, letting them sit on the shelf and not really taking action. We have to take action before the next flood comes.”
Bell said flooding could also hurt the square from an economic standpoint and that protecting it should be prioritized, but added that the city will still need to address neighborhood flooding.
“It’s hard to get things there if people think there’s a flooding issue,” he said. “So obviously that’s something the city’s going to have to address, but we have flooding in other parts of the city as well.”
Cesternino said Lebanon put together a four-person drainage committee during his time on the city council, and that he wants them to be major players in flood mitigation.
“One of the questions that I have is, where are they,” he said. “What have they been doing? What areas have they been addressing, what areas have they been attacking? And the drainage committee and the drainage team was the first step of a plan. You are not going to fix something like this overnight.”
Cesternino also supports involving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, TEMA and other stakeholders to identify solutions and work toward them.
“It can’t just be about the square, it’s got to be every area,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of cross-cutting. When we’re starting to develop these lands, we’re just gutting them. We’re taking all the trees … we’re getting all these rains and that water’s not being absorbed.”
Lebanon’s mayoral election will take place on Nov. 3, with early voting from Oct. 14-29. Voter registration ends on Oct. 5, and absentee ballots are available through Oct. 27.
