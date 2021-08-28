Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell announced this week that a McAlister’s Deli will be coming to Lebanon.
The plan is to convert the former Applebee’s site at 609 S. Cumberland St. into the new McAlister’s site.
“I’m asked about the former Applebee’s site almost daily. I believe McAlister’s Deli will be a perfect fit,” said Bell in a press release. “We continue to make economic development a focal point and we are working daily to bring new restaurants to Lebanon.”
McAlister’s officially submitted their plans on Aug. 14 by Southern Rock Restaurants, based in Franklin, according to city Economic Development Director Sarah Haston.
McAlister’s Deli was started in Oxford, Mississippi in 1989.
“We are excited about converting the old Applebee’s into a McAlister’s Deli,” Southern Rock Restaurant Chief Executive Officer David Blackburn said in the release. “We just completed a similar concept in Ohio and the outcome was outstanding.”
