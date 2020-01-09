McCall family recognized for fire safety contributions

Submitted photo

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash presents a plaque of appreciation to Hank McCall for his family's work in creating the Hayes Memorial Fire Station.

Located on Highway 109, the station was made possible by the donation of commercial property from the late Henry McCall and his son Hank. It was named in memory of businessman and former city councilor Joe Hayes.

The Greater Nashville Regional Council also recognized Lebanon with a Protective Services award in September because of the fire station, which covers the city's west end.