Kandi McElhannon has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
A state program, the initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service.
McElhannon received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust. She was nominated by Alicia Hollis, who recognized her volunteer work in several fields. Here’s what Alicia had to say about Kandi:
“Ms. McElhannon has dedicated her life to serving the communities of Wilson County. She has been strongly involved in service through the Kiwanis Club, chamber of commerce, and many other organizations. One of her shining moments took place this year when she organized and orchestrated the volunteer clean-up efforts in Mt. Juliet after the tornado on March 3rd. Along with a handful of other amazing people, Kandi McElhannon jumped in and led the way. She has the heart of a servant and loves this community. You will find her volunteering at every non-profit fundraiser she can find.”
Submitted to the Democrat
