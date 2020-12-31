Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency is seeking volunteers from Wilson County to participate in its Long-Term Care Ombudsman program.
The program works to advocate for residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement homes across 13 counties. United Way of Wilson County serves as the local partner agency.
Ombudsman volunteers typically pay regular visits to those facilities to spend time with residents. They also monitor their conditions, investigate complaints, educate regarding abuse and neglect and protect residents’ rights. The program offers mediation, complaint resolution and public education for residents and families.
Volunteer applicants must pass a background check and attend a 16-hour virtual training program. Those interested in applying can email cindy.rudolph@mchra.com or call 615-850-3918 until Feb. 1, and the next training sessions are scheduled for Feb. 10 and 11.
