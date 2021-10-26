Tennessee is home to a unique mentorship program that helps funnel high-school seniors into post-secondary education opportunities. However, this year, the number of volunteers needed to meet tnAcheives’ goal has not been reached, so the organization is asking for help ahead of its Dec. 3 deadline.
The TN Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, allows every graduating high-school senior to attend a community or technical college tuition-free with mentor support. It’s tnAchieves that provides the mentors.
According to tnAcheives Director of Mentors Tyler Ford, Wilson County needs to double its mentors to reach the goal of 256. The shortfall is not isolated to Wilson County though as tnAcehives still needs 5,000 mentors state-wide to reach the number it determined as necessary based on estimated student totals. This number is based on how many individuals filed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during the previous year.
“Once we determine this number, we are able to project how many mentors each county will need,” Ford said.
Mentors spend one hour per month assisting students’ transition from high school to college. In 2022, mentors will have the choice to assist their students either virtually or in person, depending on the mentor’s preference.
The modification comes at a time when Tennessee’s college application rates have seen recent dips. According to Ford, the application rate dropped approximately 6% during the first year of the pandemic, a trend he worries could repeat unless addressed.
Ford called the organization’s mission “incredibly important” as students are facing new obstacles and hurdles in navigating the college-going process.
“Ensuring these students have the opportunity to earn credentials tuition- and fee-free with mentor support will be critical in reversing some of the negative enrollment trends,” Ford said.
Graham Thomas, the tnAchieves deputy director of partnerships and government relations, advocated for more mentors to sign up through a grassroots call to arms.
“Ultimately, there is no substitute for a committed, caring local support system,” Thomas said. “Our mentors offer support to students who may otherwise have nowhere else to turn for guidance through the college-going process.”
Restricting access to mentors and the TN Promise scholarship is not something the organization will consider, even if the mentor goals aren’t met. It just means that active volunteers would likely have to take on additional students, a move that Ford said is not ideal because it prevents the “smaller, more personal mentor groups,” that the organization is known for. Typically, that ratio is between 5 and 7 students per mentor.
The TN Promise scholarship is not a hand-out. It comes with requirements for the students. They must maintain full-time enrollment with a minimum of 12 hours per semester, maintain a 2.0 grade-point average and complete eight hours of community service prior to each semester of enrollment.
“The program’s mentors offer the personal support and encouragement many students need to make their transition to college as smooth as possible,” Ford said.
Mentors will be provided with online training and a handbook to help navigate the program. Volunteers will also receive weekly updates from tnAchieves and have access to our staff for questions and concerns.
Potential mentors must be 21 years old and are subject to a background check.
