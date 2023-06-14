Metro Nashville government filed suit Monday against the state’s top political leaders, claiming they violated the state Constitution with a move to shift control of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

Filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, the lawsuit contends the Nashville Airport Authority Transfer Act “fundamentally” changes the structure and control of the authority by vacating the board, removing the power of the mayor and Metro Council and transferring it to state officials. The lawsuit names Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit website covering state politics and government.

