Twice a year, thousands of shoppers descend on Watertown for a chance to find that incredible deal, the bargain of a lifetime. For a lucky few, they may find that item, for everyone else the treasure is found in a day spent being part of a community.
Watertown’s biannual Mile Long Yard Sale packed the city’s Main Street from end to end Saturday. Food vendors served up fried bologna sandwiches, musicians cut tunes, and kids dashed between the legs of adults perusing what was up for sale.
With collectors from near and far, the scene was robust with deals being struck. One man from Murfreesboro was having a successful morning. Steve Kruse was selling African wares among other international commodities at his vending booth by the train platform.
“We like interesting things. A lot of the other vendors have unusual things,” Kruse said. “If it’s ever been produced anywhere, somewhere here’s got it.”
Kruse gained an interest in African art from years abroad teaching. His son also lived in Africa and worked as a reporter for many years. Kruse said that some of the items for sale at his booth were from he and his son’s travels, but that a lot of it was collected in other places.
Kruse said he likes to set up in that area to be one of the first booths people see when they get off the train from Nashville. A commuter engine runs shoppers from the Music City to Watertown for the day. It’s actually a more practical way to enter the city that is so swarmed by out-of-town shoppers, it’s main thoroughfare, Sparta Pike, basically becomes a parking lot.
Pulling off the sale
The event is spearheaded by Jim Amero. The owner of Jim’s Antiques is also in charge of putting on the show. He’s been involved with the yard sale for nearly 15 years and he’s poured so much of himself into making the sale a hit, that he admits he’s worried about stepping down. As long as he’s in charge, he wants to see the event be successful.
Amero acknowledged that the number of vendors was a little lower than previous years. As he put it, “We had quality this year instead of quantity. I’d say it was as successful a one as we’ve had in eight years.”
The event organizer said that he was glad the weather was so agreeable Saturday. The event brands itself as a rain or shine affair, so if it does rain, it can make for a dreary afternoon.
While weather likely played a factor in the event’s turnout, Amero said that he also felt like people were “ready to get out.”
Last year’s spring event was canceled due to the pandemic and the one in October was drastically scaled back. Despite the anticipation, Amero said everyone behaved themselves and that the weekend went off without a hitch.
He specifically thanked the Watertown Chamber of Commerce and the police department for their assistance which he said “makes the event possible.”
Amero said that he is proud to be able to help produce such a signature event for the city.
“It’s amazing for a little town like Watertown to be highlighted.’
For the Maine native, Watertown has become his second home, and he wants to share the good news as far and wide as he can. He said they advertise the yard sale up to 300 miles in every direction.
What began 30 years ago as a way to get antiquers to the city’s historic square has blossomed into a major event on calendars across the region.
While official vendors only take up space on Watertown’s Main Street section of the downtown area, homeowners and ambitious yard salers start setting up shop miles before the city limits. Highway 70 ends up lined with cars, practically from Interstate 40.
Amero said there isn’t anything that the city can do to prevent these places from having coinciding yard sales, but points out the official event doesn’t begin until you get to Main Street.
The vendors who set up in town pay a fee for the real estate ($90) and electricity ($10). The $100 collected from each foot plot goes back to the Watertown Chamber of Commerce and to help pay the costs incurred from the police department.
Amero said that they try to cater to every shopper but that some items are prohibited for sale. These included realistic looking weapons and suggestive T-shirts. There are also rules for the vendors selling pocket knives.
Local SpotlightAs much of an opportunity as the yard sale is for visitors looking for a deal, it’s also a chance for local businesses to promote their brand to an uncharacteristically large audience.
Garrett Marris owns Marris Custom, a blacksmithing company at 127 Depot St. in Watertown. Marris said that he’s been going to the Yard Sale for years, and that he’s used them in the past as a special way of showcasing his craft.
“Last year, we had some anvils out here. We used the demonstration to sell some trinkets.”
This year, Marris wasn’t making the sparks fly with his hammer, because he was tasked with something more important. This was his daughter’s first yard sale, at least the first that she would remember, as he put it, and he wanted to make sure she was able to take it all in.
Marris also said that while the yard sale can be a fun way to promote your business, some people use it as an opportunity to make “some serious scratch.”
His wife owns an interior design store in Watertown called Tiny Home Design Center. Marris said that she’s been able to make enough at these yard sales in the past to pay a month’s rent.
Other Watertown residents out to stake their claim of the shopping frenzy were Brooke Vaden and Alyx Howertown. The two set up shop in the front yard of Vaden’s grandfather Charlie Morris’ Main Street home. Vaden, who works at Cracker Barrel in Lebanon, said that she was selling her daughter’s old clothes with hopes the return would yield enough to buy her some new threads.
Howertown, who works at Aldi and has aspirations of home ownership, said this was just another day of work for her.
“Every little bit goes a long way towards your goal,” she said.
