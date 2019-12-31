The new year arrives Wednesday, and it should be a doozy. 2020 will see a U.S. presidential election, a Mars Rover launch and the Summer Olympics in Japan.
There will be milestones to mark: the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' arrival on the Mayflower, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 50th celebration of Earth Day.
Wascally wabbit Bugs Bunny will turn 80, The Beatles' "Hey Jude" will be 50, and Band-Aids will mark a century of making boo-boos better.
Significantly, 2020 is a leap year, which means rapper Ja Rule and motivational speaker Tony Robbins can celebrate their birthdays on their actual birthdays, Feb. 29.
Leap year also means that every unfixed holiday from March through December will shift a day. So the midweek Christmas of 2019 will shift to a long-weekend Friday in 2020.
Leap year isn't the only quirk in the calendar this year.
There is some debate as to whether 2020 marks the start of a new decade. The folks at the Farmers' Almanac say no.
They say that decades begin with the year ending in the numeral 1 and finish with a 0.
"For a decade to begin," they explain, "we must start with the year ending with 1 (2021) and finish with 10, or so far as chronology is concerned, a year ending in 0 (2030).
"For example, Jan. 1, 2001, opened the 21st century and the start of the new millennium, just as the year 1 A.D. marked the beginning of the Christian era. Of course, many of us will remember the wild celebrations that were touched off at midnight on Dec. 31, 1999. But was that a year too soon? Yes!"
The editors even reference a plot line on "Seinfeld" in which Jerry derides his neighbor and nemesis Newman for having a party to celebrate the "end" of the decade in 1999.
"And if at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, you think you'll be celebrating the start of a new decade, guess again. As was the case 20 years ago, you'll be one year early, for the new decade will actually start in the year 2021," the Almanac editors say.
The U.S. Naval Observatory, the agency that maintains the country's master clock, takes a similar position. According to the astronomical dating system through which it measures time, the new millennium will begin in 2021.
Society at large seems to see things differently. Timekeeping by the Almanac's and Naval Observatory's standards may make scientific sense, but some say it's just weird to consider a year ending in zero as part of the previous decade. By that measure, the year 1990 would be considered part of the '80s. To many, that just feels wrong.
Konstantin Bikos, lead editor of TimeandDate.com, told CNN that both definitions of the decade could be considered correct.
"There's two different ways of categorizing 10 years," he said. "It could be from the year ending in 0 to the year ending in 9, or the year ending in 1 to the year ending in 0."
Whichever camp you're in, we're definitely starting a new year.
