Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright has named Elizabeth Mills as the new principal of West Wilson Middle School.
Mills most recently served as assistant principal of WWMS.
“She is an incredible leader that will continue to guide West Wilson in a very positive direction,” said Wright in a news release. “She has already established valuable relationships with students and staff at West Wilson. As they transition into Mt. Juliet High School next school year, while their school is being repaired, she will work very closely with Mrs. Sharpe and have that added guidance from a person that she’s already very familiar with. We are thrilled to have Liz taking over that position.”
Beverly Sharpe was recently named principal of Mt. Juliet High School. Sharpe was previously the principal of West Wilson Middle.
West Wilson’s seventh and eighth grade arrival to Mt. Juliet High School will partially reunite the two administrators and provide a natural fit in the temporary dual housing plan. West Wilson sixth grade students will attend Mt. Juliet Middle School along with MJMS sixth grade — as well as Stoner Creek Elementary.
Mills has been an educator since 2008. After moving from Kentucky, she taught Language Arts at Mt. Juliet Middle School and served as a pipeline assistant principal at Southside Elementary. She was appointed assistant principal at WWMS in January 2019.
“I’m honored to be named the new principal at West Wilson Middle,” said Mills in the release. “The staff, students, and families are second to none, and I’m thrilled to continue working with them in a new leadership role. I have built relationships with our feeder schools and will utilize those relationships to ensure we continue in the path of excellence that has already been established.”
Going through the March tornado disaster was an experience like none other for Mills, but she is optimistic about the future of WWMS and the potential that it can ultimately reach — despite these challenging times.
“West Wilson is a very special place, and the students and teachers have shown tremendous strength in joining together to remain positive in light of losing our school building,” said Mills. “We will be able to utilize this shared experience next year as we grow together as a school family even with the challenge of being in two separate buildings.”
Mills holds a bachelor’s degree in English, a master’s in education, national board certification in early adolescent English language arts, and a specialist in education in educational leadership.
She will begin her new role on July 1.
Submitted to the Democrat
