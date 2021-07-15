The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred for six months an amendment to planned unit development requirements Monday.
Last October, they passed an ordinance on placing a minimum lot size of 20 acres for multi-family developments to prevent an influx of multi-family applications throughout Mt. Juliet, particularly on lots of smaller size. The city has not placed restrictions on the number of acres for these developments prior to last October.
In its original report, city staff recommended a minimum requirement of 10 acres. The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded the request to the board of commissioners with a positive recommendation. The board ultimately voted to place the 20-acre minimum requirement for two multi-family zoning districts in October.
However, District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner requested at the May 10 meeting the minimum lot size requirement to be reduced to 10 acres while keeping the open space requirement at 10% of the property.
Hefner said the reduction is both an opportunity for more townhome growth within Mt. Juliet and for local developers to build affordable communities.
The rest of the commission, including Mayor James Maness, were unsure about whether the time was right to lower its minimum acreage despite the need for housing in this city. At the time, commissioners decided to defer amending the ordinance to a later meeting.
When again discussing the ordinance Monday, Vice Mayor and District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice said that the commission would look at lowering the minimum lot size requirement for townhomes to 10 acres while keeping this requirement for apartments at 20 acres.
Justice also said that developers are able to build apartments on property less than 20 acres, but also questions the profitability of smaller-scale projects.
“There are thousands of people that develop these apartments but cannot develop them enough under 20 acres to make it profitable for these people who want the big bang for their buck,” said Justice.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele, who voted for the original minimum lot size requirement for multi-family houses last October, maintains her support for the requirement.
Milele noted that 61 tracts with 10 acres and more across the city of Mt. Juliet could potentially be rezoned if the landowner decides to sell those tracts and have them developed.
Eventually, Hefner requested a deferral on amending the ordinance so the city could set up a discussion with Mt. Juliet residents about the issue. He said having such a discussion should educate the public and the commission about the city’s minimum lot size requirements.
“There is a lot of education that needs to take place on this legislation, and we should not just educate our citizens about it, but we should also learn about it ourselves,” said Hefner.
