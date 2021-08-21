The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation to Velocity Motors’ preliminary master development plan Thursday. The matter now goes to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Velocity Motors is described as a by-appointment only, fully enclosed auto dealership for high-end luxury and exotic cars located. It will be located on Northwest Rutland Road and will feature a 50,000-square-foot building with a showroom, a parts and services center, and an auto spa on the first floor, and an open-air patio on the second floor.
C.J. Murrell, managing partner for 615 Design Group, a Smyrna-based civil engineering group and Velocity Motors’ developer, said Velocity wanted their dealership to be in a secluded location. He said Velocity has outgrown its current location in Nashville and wants to move its headquarters to Mt. Juliet.
He said there will not be any test driving around NW Rutland Road.
“Most of the people that are purchasing these vehicles already know what they want when they get there,” said Murrell.
Access to the site is proposed to be on Mt. Juliet Road through an access easement via the Bob Parks Realty building, and near NW Rutland Road via the parking lot of Pinnacle Bank. A roundabout is also proposed, on site, with a stub street to the west.
Resident Thomas Birdwell said he and his wife Mitzi are both concerned over potential traffic issues. The Birdwells, whose property is adjacent to the Velocity site, said the access points will create a tight squeeze for those trying to enter from Mt. Juliet Road.
“I’m not an engineer, but when they pull in to try to go between Pinnacle Bank and Bob Parks, it looks like anybody coming out of Bob Parks will walk into a truck if one is coming,” said Birdwell.
He requested that the commission add a 6-foot privacy fence as well as higher trees on Velocity’s property.
Public Works Director Andy Barlow said the optimal place to have a fence for Velocity would be closer to the curb line.
Birdwell pointed out that this dealership sits at a higher elevation than his property.
“We want to block their property so when we sit on our back porch, we don’t look over and see their brick building siting out there,” said Birdwell.
Birdwell also requested to have his property monitored for damage if the developers blast on Velocity’s site.
Planning Commission member and District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner assured that the Birdwells and other neighbors near Velocity will each receive both pre-blasting and post-blasting inspection if the blasting comes within 500 feet of their properties.
Murrell said the dealership will not use an intercom system for their services and will only use text messaging.
“Velocity Motors is going to bring people to Mt. Juliet, especially those who would not normally come here,” said Hefner.
