Mt. Juliet High School Junior Cadence Perry competed with six other students from the regional area of central Tennessee in the American Legion Oratorical competition recently in Smyrna, Tennessee.
American Legion Post 281 of Mt. Juliet sponsored Cadence.
She presented an eight-minute, memorized speech on her appreciation of the Constitution and its significance in establishing the freedoms in this country. She then followed up with a four-minute speech discussing the significance of the 22nd Amendment, which limits the president to two terms, and its value in keeping the republic free of tyranny.
Cadence will receive a $100 cash award from the American Legion Department of Tennessee for her outstanding speeches. Mt. Juliet state Rep. Susan Lynn, one of the five-member judging panel, said how refreshing she found listening to students that spoke with such a depth of knowledge and conviction on one of the most important documents in the nation’s history.
Cadence is a member of the Mt. Juliet High MC JROTC program.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.