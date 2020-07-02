Bridgestone Americas Inc. made a special delivery to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency in Lebanon on Tuesday with a 53-foot fully enclosed emergency response trailer.
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will utilize the command trailer to conduct command operations on large-scale events.
The donation underscores Bridgestone’s corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, which supports safe and sustainable mobility. This donation promotes safer communities through prevention and readiness for emergency situations. The unit will be utilized by the command staff’s work in developing incident action plans, and the trailer’s canopy can be used for operational briefings for all responders.
Additionally, the trailer will be used by the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency during major incidents within the county, as well as special events and mass gatherings across Middle Tennessee.
“The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, is grateful to have a company like Bridgestone to help support the community and emergency responders by donating this gracious asset to be utilized in future events,” said Jeremy Hobbs, fire chief and deputy director of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency. “The capabilities of having this command trailer, along with trained personnel to operate it, at large disasters and events will be a valuable resource for the citizens and businesses of Wilson County and surrounding communities. We cannot thank Bridgestone enough for their generous dedication and donations to supporting public safety response nationwide.”
— Submitted to the Democrat
