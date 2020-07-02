Local emergency response and law enforcement officials take possession of a mobile command center donated to the Wilson County EMA by Bridgestone on Tuesday. From left are, Sheriff Robert Bryan, WCEMA Director Joey Cooper, Bridgestone representatives Glenn McLea, Chuck Tarver and Jim Goffos, WCEMA Fire Chief Jeremy Hobbs, WCSO Assistant Chief Lance Howell, WCSO Chief Deputy Mike Owen, WCEMA Training Chief Shannon Cooper and WCEMA Logistics Chief Marty Heckman.