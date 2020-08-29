The Lebanon City Council voted to defer the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay at its last regular called meeting amid concerns about its constitutionality, but approval could be more likely after a discussion at Thursday’s work session.
Opposition to the plan is focused on language that would require new developments to include green spaces, such as plazas or neighborhood parks. Ensley Hagan, who is a General Sessions Court judge, said ahead of a vote on the plan’s first reading that the city government imposing those standards on private property owners could be unconstitutional.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said he cast his tie-breaking vote to defer the plan because of Hagan’s feedback, but that he feels more confident about its legality after further discussion.
“If the question is whether we can tell property owners what to do with their land, that’s a whole ‘is zoning legal, is it constitutional?’ ” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “The Supreme Court’s decided that 100 years ago, it’s been challenged many times and they keep saying the same thing — that it is legal. That’s not something we’re going to solve here.”
City Attorney Andy Wright was not present at the meeting, but Corder said they were both comfortable with the plan because developers would know up front that it requires 5% of land for green spaces.
The plan defines those spaces as plazas, squares, neighborhood parks or greenways that can be publicly or privately owned.
“It’s really more geared towards making it so that the open space we get is usable, because we’re getting a lot of open space without even trying,” Corder said. “It tends to be the corners of land that they can’t use, or the inconvenient land, and we would like to have more strategic use of open space.”
Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said he has been meeting with constituents about the plan and hopes to pass it as soon as possible.
“I think the sooner we establish a higher standard for a gateway into the city, the better,” he said. “We want quality developments coming in everywhere, but certainly where people are driving into our town we want them to see a higher standard.”
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine, who also serves on the Lebanon Regional Planning Commission, said she also feels comfortable moving forward.
“I know being on the planning commission side, we really need to get something in place to have some type of standards to hand our developers,” she said. “I really recommend that we get this going, and also very open that if things are not working and we have these conversations we may need to amend it a little bit.”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said she expects the standards included in the plan would encourage business owners to buy property in the South Hartmann area.
“Back when we started the original gateway study, it was such a positive impact,” she said. “And it has created a different momentum, and the developers that are looking at that area on the commercial side really appreciate the effort that went into this … we have seen a positive shift in momentum to the Hartmann Drive area, which has been a direction of the council. We want to see that area develop, and we want to see it develop a different way from the rest of the city.”
Corder said five large-scale developers have visited Lebanon in the last six months and are interested in building in that area.
The Lebanon City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading vote on adopting the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay at its meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the city’s administration building at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.