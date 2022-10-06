MT. JULIET — When the final buzzer sounded at Monday evening’s James Bess Foundation charity basketball game, the Mt. Juliet Police Department had defeated the city’s fire department, 61-11, at Mt. Juliet High School.
While it might not have been a competitive contest, the non-profit’s impact goes much further than sports.
The James Bess Foundation has a mission to grant dreams to terminally-ill adults, a niche not covered by the widely-recognized Make-A-Wish Foundation.
In attendance was a 22-year-old man named Dalton Owen, whose wish was granted this summer when he went backstage at a concert to meet his hero, Luke Combs.
“He was nice,” Owen said. “He was cool and sang the songs I wanted to hear.”
Owen never thought he would meet Combs. His dream only became a reality after a viral video caught the attention of the county music star.
Now, the man, who was given a year to live, has a memory he’ll never forget.
“It meant the world to me,” Owen said. “It means that there are singers out there who care about people, even people with my condition. He is one hell of a guy.”
Owen suffers from congestive heart failure.
“My heart is not pumping enough blood,” Owen said. “Sometimes, my heart is running at 20%.”
Owen needs a new heart, but his physicians aren’t enthusiastic about his chances of surviving that kind of surgery.
“They said they can’t give me a heart transplant because it could kill me,” Owen said. “They said my body might reject it with my health.”
Donnitta Hayes was out front at Mt. Juliet High selling tickets for Monday’s event. Hayes’ daughter Abrianna and Owen are close friends, having met in high school. With Hayes’ help, along with the James Bess Foundation, Owen got the attention of his favorite musician.
During an April hospital stay, Owen told Hayes that he wanted to see Combs in concert more than anything.
Hayes wasn’t sure how, but she was sure she would figure out how to make that happen.
“I called Make-a-Wish (Foundation), but they don’t help people over 18,” Hayes said. “They told me to contact the James Bess Foundation. They are trying to help terminally-ill adults have their wish granted.”
The Foundation instructed Hayes to make a Tik-Tok video so that it could be circulated.
“Well, it went viral,” Hayes said.
That’s not all. It got back to Combs, who offered Owen backstage VIP passes to his concert in Atlanta, Georgia, where he also gave him a custom-made, autographed guitar.
Combs’ generosity did not stop there. After learning about Owen’s situation, he agreed to pay for Owen to visit Dollywood. Next Tuesday, Hayes’ family and Owen will be bound for Dollywood.
“He’s never been on vacation,” Hayes said. “He’s never been on anything fun. By the time he pays his rent, he doesn’t have any money left.”
Hayes created a GoFundMe for Owen. It can be found on her Facebook page.
“It’s for him to be able to do fun things,” Hayes said.
The James Bess Foundation, Hayes and her daughter are simply trying to ensure that Owen enjoys the life that he has left.
