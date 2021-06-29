A lot of people hear Lifeflight and they think helicopters, but there is a ground element that supports the operation and on Thursday, a new Vanderbilt Lifeflight ground transport facility officially opened in Lebanon.
The first of its kind for Vanderbilt Lifeflight, the facility will provide ground transport for the organization mostly known for airlifting critically injured individuals to hospital destinations.
According to Levo Phillips, Lifeflight’s medical affairs manager, the organization expects to open similar facilities in Clarksville and Tullahoma later this year.
For this occasion, members from the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon City Council and numerous medical officials from the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital system gathered to commemorate the opening of the new facility on West Baddour Parkway with a traditional ribbon cutting.
“So excited and honored to be here. I can’t tell you what an amazing day this is,” said Jeanne Yeatman who has served as an administrator for Lifeflight, but its now transitioning to a new position as the chief nursing officer of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Yeatman’s career in the healthcare industry began in 1989 and her tenure with LifeFlight started after her hire in 1993. She served as a flight nurse for the air evacuation company, and as a leader and administrator of the program.
“When you first think about LifeFlight, the first thing you think about is helicopters, but we have become so much more than just helicopters,” Yeatman said.
Yeatman was able to really sum up just how important the Lifeflight ground control operations can be.
“For us to be out in the community and to be able to relinquish some of the pressure on our 911 systems as well as offering that inter-facility transport is amazing.”
Meanwhile, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter called the occasion a “great new adventure for Lifeflight.”
“We are so happy to have a building to mark the presence of this Lifeflight ground team,” said Minter.
The scene was blessed by Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital’s chaplain, Tamika Robertson.
Yeatman said, “If you know Lifeflight, you know how important our chaplain is to the support for our teams.”
Robertson remarked at how happy she was to be able to seek God’s blessing on this building and the people within in.
“By the favor of God and human labor has made possible,” she said.
“Let us bring praise and thankfulness for being part of this Wilson County community.”
Robertson went on to thank every crew member of the Vanderbilt transport teams for their “hard work and years of experience,” as well as, “their compassion, commitment and dedication which make them perfect for the job.”
