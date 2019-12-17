Moss to lead association

Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Moss, left, has been selected by her peers of court clerks and clerk and masters to serve as president of the Middle Tennessee Clerks Association. The association is composed of three divisions, East, Middle and West. The middle is the largest of the three, containing 41 counties. Moss also serves on the legislative and education committees of the association. Presenting the award is Kenneth Todd, the Clerk and Master of Carroll County.

Submitted photo