Most Wanted

Jessica Dawn Burton

Jessica Dawn Burton

Race: W

Sex: F

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 130

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Green

Age: NA

Location: Lebanon

Warrants: Burton is wanted on warrants for failure to appear bond jumping, driving unregistered vehicle, expired registration, financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, and failure to appear on criminal impersonation.

Tipline: Call investigators at 615-444-1412, ext. 268. All information will remain confidential.

