Most Wanted

Robert Thomas Aitken
Race: W
Sex: M
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 185
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Age: 42
City: Lebanon
Warrants: Goodman is wanted for failure to appear on aggravated domestic assault, suspended driver's license, reckless endangerment w/vehicle, leaving scene of accident w/property damage x two, immediate notice of accident, duty to render aid, due care, seat belt, and registration certificate must be carried.
Tipline: Call investigators at 615-444-1412, ext. 268. All information will remain confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.