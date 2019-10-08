Most Wanted

Julius Cortez Baskerville
Race: B
Sex: M
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 250
Hair: Black
Eyes: Black
Age: 33
City: Lebanon
Warrants: Baskerville is wanted for violation of parole, solicitation of a minor and sexual battery by an authority figure.
Tipline: Call investigators at 615-444-1412, ext. 268. All information will remain confidential.
