The Temple Theatre continues to exceed expectations with the variety and depth of its programming.
Upcoming shows include Grand Ole’ Opry name-brand artists alongside high-quality cover bands, classic movies designed to appeal to niche audiences, and locally famous artists with strong followings.
The theatre even launched a new classical series on Sunday, Sept. 10 with “Davidson and Davis,” a duo consisting of violinist David Davidson — an acclaimed classical performer and recording artist with Warner Brothers and Naxos labels, and pianist Russell Davis, whose resumé includes recording sessions with such artists as Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Michael W Smith.
But perhaps the most impressive coup for Theatre Director Barry Young comes with acquiring the rights to show the 2023 movie, “The Hiding Place,” which will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
“I had a card up my sleeve, though,” confessed Young. “One of the actors in the movie lives in Portland and I’ve known him for years.”
Young is referring to author and actor Henry (Chip) Arnold, a long-time Portland native, who explained how the movie came to be. “A Nashville production company called Rabbit Room Theatre mounted a stage adaptation of ‘The Hiding Place’ — the book by Corrie Ten Boom about her family, who hid hundreds of refugees from the Nazis, but got caught and was sent to a concentration camp. The adaptation was written by A. S. Peterson, and we performed it in Nashville last July and August. I was in the play.”
The Peterson production drew the interest of a group of independent filmmakers, including director Laura Matula, who came to Nashville to film the production.
“The movie was released this summer,” said Arnold, “and the success has been incredible for a small, independent film. The movie threaded the needle between the summer blockbusters like ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ They had to add extra cities and extra shows, so it’s had a very successful summer run in all of the major theatres. Now the production company is allowing smaller cinemas like the Temple Theatre the chance to show it.”
Arnold plays two characters in the show. “In act one, I play a guy named Meyer, who hides out in the Ten Boom house. In the second act of the play, I play a German who is in the resistance, but I’ve been captured and I’m a prisoner when the Ten Boom sisters are brought into the camp. I end up getting caught, and bad things happen.”
The lead character, Corrie Ten Boom, is played by Nan Gurley, a well-known Nashville actress and singer who is also Arnold’s sister. “It was a special experience for me,” said Arnold. “We had a lot of stage time together, which was a surprise gift to us at this point in life.”
Arnold will be present at the showing to introduce the film. “After that, you’ll probably find me selling popcorn at the concession stand,” he laughed.
The remaining September schedule for the Temple Theatre is:
Close Encounters of the Third Kind on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
The Hiding Place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
American Graffiti on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Deana Carter Acoustic Concert on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Rockland Road — with Ariela Aspen, a Tennessee songwriter finalist, opening the show
According to Young, the Temple Theatre is also fulfilling its mission as a 501(c)(3), with the adjacent meeting room serving as a meeting place for many of Portland’s civic groups. “And we’ve already hosted a benefit for the American Cancer Society, with a showcase on the stage by the Staying Alive Divas,” he added. “I’m very excited about the future of the theatre. It’s enormously satisfying to see Temple Theatre fulfilling the vision of those folks who put so much time and work restoring it to its present beauty.” Additional information can be found and tickets can be purchased by going to the website at Temple Theatre — Portland, TN (templetheatretn.com)
