The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved spending roughly $6 million on police department expansions at its meeting Monday,
Officers are projecting those funds will meet their needs for 15 years. MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said the department expects to add four officers a year for the next decade to keep pace with population growth.
“Our headquarters has been great for seven years, now we’re at a point where we received grant money where we need to harden our communications center and dispatch,” MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said. “But while we’re going to start construction, we looked at how this would apply out 15 years and we’re confident that if we can get what we’re asking for in the full $6 million project that we will be comfortable for the next 15 years.”
The MJPD’s first priority is reinforcing its police and fire dispatch centers, emergency operations centers, administrative offices and building generator at roughly $3 million. Those improvements would allow the headquarters to survive a severe weather event like the March 3 tornado.
Other plans include $1 million for an evidence area expansion, $1 million for a new garage and equipment storage space, $700,000 for interior renovations and $245,000 for exterior improvements and a small communications tower.
“This isn’t spent tomorrow,” Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said. “This is spread out, probably over three budget cycles actually … and quite frankly, we have the money. We’re sitting on $28 million of cash right now. Most of it’s earmarked for roads, but our sales tax numbers are tracking to be $2 million more than what we had anticipated, so we’ve got the cash and the need is there.”
The commission previously approved $3 million for the project on first reading, and amended it to the full $6 million on Monday after an extended discussion.
“It’s very important to look at what we think that we’re going to be at in the next 10 years,“ District 3 Commissioner Art Giles said. “We really need to look at doing the whole project now to save money for the future.”
District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice said he is wary of spending $6 million with COVID-19 ongoing. He joined the other commissioners in approving the funding but asked for an oversight committee to help manage it.
“Every opportunity I’ve ever had to support Mt. Juliet police or law enforcement — for God’s sakes, I’m retired law enforcement — I’m going to back our officers and I’m going to back law enforcement,” he said. “If this passes, one of the things I am going to ask for is I’m going to ask there be a committee put together, and that committee actually work with the architect and that committee work with the contractors to get this accomplished.”
Chandler said the MJPD plans to create a committee made up of employees from different divisions to work through the process with the architect. Justice asked that he also involve community members from outside law enforcement, such as bankers or financiers.
“If it doesn’t have to reach $6 million, we’re not going to reach $6 million,” Chandler said. “But I at least need a budget number to try to work towards this … with that, we’re going to get what we need, not some extra want.”
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners’ next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
