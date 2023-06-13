The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners passed their yearly budget on second reading at its meeting Monday night and made several amendments to the $94 million spending plan.
Mt. Juliet’s city government has the largest department budget with $45 million, followed by the city’s Public Safety department with $27 million. The city’s Public Works department comes in at $15.3 million and Mt. Juliet’s Parks and Recreation department at $3.6 million.
The city’s fiscal year budget starts on July 1, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2024.
Mt. Juliet plans to allocate $16 million of its capital projects budget to build a new police department next to the original precinct on Charlie Daniels Parkway.
The city’s fire and EMS capital budget totaled $13 million, with $2.5 million for three new firetrucks and ambulances, and Mt. Juliet’s Public Works capital budget totaled $13 million toward building and land purchases.
During Monday’s meeting, the city commission went over seven amendments to the budget.
It added $65,000 into the budget to provide the EMS department with a backup ambulance. It also voted to increase spending on fireworks to over $50,000.
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner recommended that the city commission should remove the project to include traffic signals on Curd Road from their budget.
He said moving away from the project helps Mt. Juliet save over $570,000.
Hefner also moved to have the commission lower the engineering fees for the Central Pike project to $500,000.
The commission added over $1,150,720 into their capital projects budget to work on the second phase of Cedar Creek Greenway.
Matthew White, Mt. Juliet’s Public Works and Engineering deputy director, said for the second phase, the plan is to develop this greenway from Charlie Daniels Park to Lebanon Road and Two Rivers Ford Park.
The commission also voted to increase the cost-of-living pay raises for city employees from 6% to 6.75% at a cost of $187,500.
Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said city planned 6% raises for employees. District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice argued that the city should give employees 8% raises.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said that when the city gave employees a 5% raise two years ago and 6% last year, it put employees pay on par with other cities around the Nashville area such as Lebanon.
Hefner was skeptical over raising their employees’ salaries as the city deals with future expensive projects amid the uncertainty over the national economy.
“We don’t know where our interest rates are going, and I am seeing trend lines now where our sales tax revenue is barely exceeding what we did last year,” said Hefner.
Milele eventually suggested the 6.75% increase.
In other business, the city commission gave the Green Hill High School softball team a proclamation for winning the Class 4A state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.