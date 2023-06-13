Green Hills

The Mt. Juliet City Commission recognized the state champion Green Hills High School girls softball team during its meeting Monday.

 Submitted

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners passed their yearly budget on second reading at its meeting Monday night and made several amendments to the $94 million spending plan.

Mt. Juliet’s city government has the largest department budget with $45 million, followed by the city’s Public Safety department with $27 million. The city’s Public Works department comes in at $15.3 million and Mt. Juliet’s Parks and Recreation department at $3.6 million.

